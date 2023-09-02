Follow on Google News
His Glory New Hampshire Tent Revival Unites New England with the Power of Faith, Music, & Community!
By: His Glory
As the excitement builds, General Mike Flynn's endorsement of the His Glory New Hampshire Tent Revival resounds as a testament to the event's significance. "I am honored to support this revival, as it resonates deeply with our shared values and spiritual awakening," General Flynn remarked.
The His Glory Music Revival Tour will unfold on September 16th, 2023, in Hinsdale, the heart of New Hampshire. Registering for this transformative experience is open to all, irrespective of financial contributions. Donations are appreciated and essential to achieving the goal of spreading the His Glory Music Revival Tour to all fifty states.
The His Glory New Hampshire Tent Revival welcomes all families, ensuring a wholesome experience for attendees of all ages. Children can enjoy the presence of a skilled face painter, adding an extra layer of joy to this transformative event.
In partnership with His Glory, Life Changing Radio Broadcast proudly announces their efforts to promote the Saturday celebration of faith and community. With over four decades as a beacon of hope serving New England with its uplifting programming, Life Changing Radio Broadcast and its flagship station, WDER, will be a cornerstone of this endeavor, along with sister stations WVNE 760 AM/101.5 FM of Worcester, Massachusetts, and WILD 1090 AM of Boston, Massachusetts.
Highlighted by its status as the first-ever New England revival, the His Glory New Hampshire Tent Revival promises an unforgettable lineup of talented speakers and musicians. Join us as we welcome esteemed guests, including:
General Michael Flynn: A distinguished military leader and author, General Flynn's commitment to faith and patriotism has made him a prominent figure in American public life. His presence at the revival symbolizes a shared commitment to values that transcend divisions. Donna Rigney: A speaker and author, Donna Rigney's messages are rooted in her personal journey of overcoming challenges and finding strength through faith. Her relatable stories inspire hope and resilience, encouraging others to navigate life's obstacles with grace.
Pastor Dave Scarlett: Founder of His Glory ministry, Pastor Dave Scarlett's life story is a testament to transformation and divine purpose. A former US Marine and telecommunications executive, he now leads a life dedicated to spreading the Gospel and uniting believers in Christ.
Dr. Mark Sherwood: A respected functional medicine practitioner, Dr. Mark Sherwood is dedicated to empowering individuals with knowledge about holistic health and wellness. With a compelling blend of medical expertise and faith-based wisdom, Dr. Sherwood's presentations inspire positive life changes.
Chris Burgard: A filmmaker and investigative journalist, Chris Burgard's work delves into subjects of national security and geopolitical affairs. His unique perspective offers insights into current events through the lens of faith and liberty.
Deneen Thomas: As a passionate advocate for family values, Deneen Thomas shares her insights on nurturing strong relationships and building resilient families. Her messages are rooted in faith and offer practical guidance for individuals seeking harmony and purpose.
Jalen Seawright: With a heart for mentorship and empowering young minds, Jalen Seawright brings a fresh perspective to the revival. As an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Jalen's messages resonate with today's youth, encouraging them to embrace faith and reach their full potential.
The Steve Hill Band: Known for their soul-stirring melodies and powerful worship music, The Steve Hill Band creates an atmosphere of reverence and connection during the revival. Their music resonates with attendees, lifting spirits and inviting deeper reflection.
To accommodate a wider audience, the ticket pricing structure has been thoughtfully adjusted. General admission tickets are now priced at $7.77, providing affordable access to the life-changing experience that awaits. Special rates of $5 for attendees aged 30 and under and $100 for the VIP Experience Ticket.
To stay informed about this unprecedented journey of faith, visit the His Glory Revival Event website at https://hisglory.me/
For inquiries and interviews with Pastor Dave Scarlett, please contact Johanna Maaghul at Johanna@nextwaveresources.com.
