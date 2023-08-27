ACEC/MA Announce Bronze Excellence Award Winners for 2023

BOSTON
-- The Engineering Excellence Awards are an annual celebration of engineering excellence, honoring projects worldwide that demonstrate innovation, creative problem-solving, and engineering's unique ability to improve our world. The competition provides visibility for the firm, the design team, the client and the project. The top winners at the state level proceed to the national competition administered by the American Council of Engineering Companies in Washington, DC, where they will compete for, among other awards, the coveted national Grand Conceptor Award. For more information about entering the competition and to download the entry form: https://www.acecma.org/
50512023 Bronze ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence Award winners:
- Arup US, Inc. for the Brookville Electric Vehicle Bus Depot serving Montgomery County Maryland.
- Arup US., Inc for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Graduate Tower at Site 4.
- Beals and Thomas for The Country Club Pond Dredging and U.S. Open Preparations.
- CDR Maguire, Inc. for the West Oxbow Road over Wilder Brook Bridge Replacement Projects.
- Dewberry for the Bridge Replacement of Evergreen Road over Mason Brook for client MassDOT.
- Dewberry for the City-wide Sewer Separation Master Plan for the City of Chelsea.
- Environmental Partners Group for Elevating Resilience; Town of Lexington Leverages Green Infrastructure for Stormwater Solutions.
- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc. for the engineering and construction administration for the fast paced design and construction of BAE Systems Manchester – Engineering & Production Facility.
- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc. for Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Kaven Hall.
- Gannett Fleming provided engineering design services to replace the existing Umpachene Falls Road over Konkapot River Bridge in the Town of New Marlborough.
- Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. with client MassDOT reconstructed the failed railroad embankment and restored rail service to the Cape Main Line MP 67.0 in 27 days.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Implementation of the Hyannis Master Plan.
- Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc working with Engleberth Construction, Inc. on the Terminal Integration Project for Burlington International Airport.
- Nitsch Engineering for the Gardner Street Roadway Reconstruction Project.
- Nitsch Engineering's Stormwater Improvement Project for Tufts University.
- TranSystems working with MassDOT and the City of Fall River prepared preliminary design for a drastic transformation of the Taunton River Waterfront with Route 79/Davol Street Improvements.
- VHB working with MassDOT completed the Spy Pond Dredge and Stormwater Improvements project which consisted of a feasibility study and subsequent design and permitting to dredge 625 cubic yards of contaminated sediment and upgrade the drainage system that discharges to Spy Pond, which ultimately restored recreational access to the pond.
- Waterfield Design Group, Inc. was recognized for the Boon Street Presbyterian Church Reconstruction and Adaptive Reuse project.
- Woodard & Curran was retained by the Town of Mansfield to design the Cate Spring Well PFAS Treatment System.
For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org