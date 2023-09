ASA to Participate at the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference

By: ASA

Data transparency and availability in global valuation practices.

Valuing livelihood, land use, and habitat.

ESG integration: redefining value in a changing world.

Strengthening professional capacity: advancing global valuation competence.

-- ASA is pleased to announce that we are a participating organization for the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference October 27-29, 2023 in in New Delhi, India.PJ Patel, ASA, will be representing the Society at the event.The V20 Valuation Summit and Conference is organized by thein association with. It is a powerful initiative that recognizes the pivotal role of valuation in the current day and age.The V20 aims to create a platform that brings together valuation professionals practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world.The four basic themes of the conference are:To learn more about the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference or register, visit https://www.valuation20.org/