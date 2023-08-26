 

ASA to Participate at the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - Aug. 31, 2023 - PRLog -- ASA is pleased to announce that we are a participating organization for the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference October 27-29, 2023 in in New Delhi, India.

PJ Patel, ASA, will be representing the Society at the event.

The V20 Valuation Summit and Conference is organized by the Assessors and Registered Valuers Foundation (AaRVF) in association with International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC). It is a powerful initiative that recognizes the pivotal role of valuation in the current day and age.

The V20 aims to create a platform that brings together valuation professionals practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world.

The four basic themes of the conference are:
  • Data transparency and availability in global valuation practices.
  • Valuing livelihood, land use, and habitat.
  • ESG integration: redefining value in a changing world.
  • Strengthening professional capacity: advancing global valuation competence.
To learn more about the V20 Valuation Summit & Conference or register, visit https://www.valuation20.org/

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
703-733-2124
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Business Valuation
Industry:Business
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
