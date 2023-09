ASA to Offer Personal Property Principles of Valuation Courses Online

By: ASA

-- ASA announced today the online offering of its complete series of personal propertycourses.The four-course series covers fundamental content and theory and provides the baseline education required for personal property appraisers seeking ASA accreditation or for experienced appraisers looking to earn CE credit.To find out more, please e-mail education@appraisers.org.The four-course series consists of:is the first course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course provides individuals wishing to become appraisers of personal property such as fine art, decorative art, books, automobiles, etc. with an introduction to the profession and basic concepts necessary for appraisal practice. Available online January 8-12, 2024 is the second course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course leads participants through the appraisal process, beginning with the identification of the appraisal problem and continuing through the determination and performance of the scope of work needed to reach a conclusion of value. Available online February 19-23, 2024 ( https://learn.appraisers.org/ products/pp202- development- o... ).is the third course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course presents participants with the groundwork needed to effectively communicate an appraisal as a written report. Guidance will be provided on how to organize a document that supports a logical argument for value and how to comply with reporting requirements of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP). Available online March 18-22, 2024 ( https://learn.appraisers.org/ products/pp203- communication... ).is the fourth course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course introduces students to legal and regulatory issues that impact the work of personal property appraisers. The class also focuses upon research and analysis needed to conclude opinions of Fair Market Value for appraisals with the intended use of gift or estate tax or for charitable contributions. Available online May 20-24, 2024 (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp204-personal-property-valuation-the-legal-and-commercial-environments)The online courses will be presented via Zoom and are taught by a live instructor over the course of one week. Students meet virtually with instructors, engage in discussions and group exercises as needed.Registration is available online at www.appraisers.org or by calling (800) 272-8258.