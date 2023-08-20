Follow on Google News
Lauren M. Dooley: Pioneering Farm Law in NJ
Partner at Novins, York, Jacobus and Dooley Attorneys at Law shines light on Farmers' Rights, as well as agricultural and aquacultural advocacy.
By: Novins York Jacobus & Dooley
Dooley's journey in Farm Law began with a civil court clerkship for the Honorable Edward M. Oles. Her passion for supporting the agricultural community led her to represent the Ocean County Agriculture Development Board for nearly a decade, honing her skills and gaining extensive experience in all aspects of New Jersey Farm Law. From the Right to Farm Act to the Farmland Preservation Program, Farmland Assessment, SSAMPs, and associated litigation, Dooley has demonstrated her prowess in navigating complex legal challenges faced by farmers.
Over the years, she has cultivated strong relationships with farmers, earning their trust and respect through her dedicated advocacy. Her practice has organically grown to encompass a broad spectrum of agricultural clients, ranging from aquaculture to crop growers, solidifying her position as a go-to expert in the industry.
The Right to Farm Act holds significant importance in New Jersey, offering farmers protection from government regulation, civil claims, and municipal prosecution. Dooley's dedication to supporting farmers is evident in her unwavering commitment to representing them in court. "It is the most satisfying thing I do in my practice," she affirms.
Beyond her exceptional work in Farm Law, Dooley also focuses her practice on representing borrowers and commercial lenders in loan transactions. Her expertise in real estate secured lending, construction lending, and commercial lending has further strengthened her capabilities, making her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clients.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Dooley remains deeply connected to her community. Born and raised in New Jersey, she volunteers her time to various causes. Her dedication to education is also evident, as she served as an Adjunct Professor in Legal Research and Writing at Monmouth University.
Novins, York, Jacobus & Dooley takes immense pride in having Dooley as a valued partner. With her unparalleled expertise in Farm Law and her dedication to the well being of farmers, she continues to make significant contributions to the firm's success and the community it serves.
To learn more about Novins, York, Jacobus & Dooley and their legal services, please visit https://nyplaw.com/
About Novins, York, Jacobus and Dooley Attorneys at Law
Founded in 1936, Novins, York, Jacobus & Dooley is a distinguished full-service law firm serving clients throughout the state of New Jersey in a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to provide top-tier legal services with a personal touch. To learn more, visit nyplaw.com.
