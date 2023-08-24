 

National Widowers Day - August 24, 2023

Two free webinars being offered to help widowers deal with the challenges they face.
By: The National Widowers' Organization, Inc.
 
 
Final Logo Color Art
NEW YORK - Aug. 21, 2023 - PRLog -- Every year over 450,000 men suffer the death of spouse or partner. For many reasons these men suffer and grieve in isolation and loneliness. "National Widowers Day" is designed to raise awareness of this situation.

Men in our culture are expected to be strong, resilient, and able to cope on their own. Society expects them to accept the death of their spouse or partner and move on. We know that often men are left to grieve alone and suffer in silence. The National Widowers' Organization and our Men's Grief Network declared this special day to raise public awareness about a problem which is largely unrecognized and scarcely addressed.

Coping with the death of one's spouse/partner may be further complicated by those men who are now facing raising their children as a single parent. While there are differences between raising young or adult children, the challenges are abundant and can be overwhelming.

Use this day to think about those men who had a spouse or partner person die and how they coped with that death. Everyone knows someone who experienced the death of a spouse/partner and if you feel they are suffering with their grief in silence reach out and let them know they are not alone.

Here are some suggestions for ways you can support a grieving man:
  • Let him know that you are thinking about him.
  • Call or arrange to visit him; although you won't be able to fix the situation, your  presence is important.
  • Suggest ideas for families which encourage their cohesiveness and togetherness. For example, visiting the cemetery, creating a balloon release with messages from each family member inside each balloon, doing an activity which the family has done in the past and enjoyed (going to a ball game; going out for dinner; walking on the beach etc.)
  • Suggest spending part of the day together reminiscing and sharing memories; don't be afraid to talk about the deceased, although it might make him sadder.
  • Offer your gift of presence and listen-listen-listen.

Help and support is there for you and them at the National Widowers' Organization (http://www.nationalwidowers.org/) and The Men's Grief Network (http://www.mensgriefnetwork.org/).

Join the two free webinars being offered during the day on August 24th by visiting the The Men's Grief Network (http://www.mensgriefnetwork.org/) website.

The National Widowers' Organization, a 501c3 nonprofit, was formed in 2009 to help widowers deal with the death of their spouse or life partner and has expanded to understanding and promoting support for men and their families dealing with all forms of grief.

Our mission is to support the community of men in grief by raising public awareness, providing education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website (www.nationalwidowers.org) or Men's Greif Network (www.mensgriefnetwork.org). Contact us by email for more information at info@nationalwidowers.org

