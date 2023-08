Dave Bryant's "Third Thursdays" in Sept. ft. acoustic quartet w/Bryant + Malaby, Turner, Rosenthal

The harmolodic jazz series "Third Thursdays" continues in Sept. w/Tony Malaby (tenor sax), John Turner (bass), Eric Rosenthal (drums), joining keyboardist/series host Dave Bryant. This concert is rescheduled from June, cancelled due to Covid.

"Third Thursdays" jazz series cont. on 9/21/2023.

-- Improvising keyboardist, curator and host of theseries of monthly harmolodic jazz concerts, has invited tenor sax player, bassist, and drummerto join Bryant in a freewheeling acoustic performance, their first performance together as a quartet.This concert had been originally scheduled for this past June, but was postponed due to Covid. Bryant notes that: "I'm looking forward to connecting with new friend Tony Malaby in the company of old friends John Turner and Eric Rosenthal, with whom I've probably spent more time than any other rhythm section. It will be a long-awaited reunion combined with a wonderful new adventure."Listings information for September:: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Continues on Thursday, September 21, 8:00 pm, with(acoustic piano) joined by special guests(tenor sax),(bass), and(drums). Admission at the door: $10/person (cash/check/charge). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Contact information:bryantequilibria@gmail.com, 617-447-3030. For further updates, visit dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays/ "Third Thursdays" monthly harmolodic jazz concerts, now in its second twelve-month cycle (running from April 2023-March 2024), are all held in the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located just outside Harvard Square. The "Third Thursdays" series will continue to periodically feature artists who are also former Ornette Coleman colleagues. The ultimate goal of "Third Thursdays" is to share experiences of free jazz played using Coleman's unique approach. Each month's concert is a totally different experience, catapulting performers—and their listeners—out of their usual comfort zone with ear-catching transcendent musical moments. Take note that past "Third Thursdays" performances and interviews (with specifically Ornette Coleman colleagues) have been documented and direct links to those reside at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays and at youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos ( https://www.youtube.com/@ davebryantmusic/ videos ).Further background information on "Third Thursdays" curator and host:("Third Thursdays" host, keyboards) has been based in Cambridge, MA for many years. Early in his musical career, Bryant was a protégé of harmolodic jazz genius, having studied with him, then invited by Coleman to be the first electric keyboardist to perform in his Prime Time group. Bryant joined Prime Time in 1990, touring worldwide and performing on Prime Time'salbum. Bryant's own first album,, with liner notes by Coleman, was recorded in 1986 with his trio at that time, bassist John Turner and percussionist Chris Bowman. In 1999, Bryant releasedwith Turner, Bowman, George Garzone, Bob Gullotti, and recording engineer Roger Nichols. That same year he performed on the John Tchicai/Charlie Kolhase Quintet disc,, which was named "Jazz Album of the Year" by Boston Music Awards. In 2015, Bryant released, which features performances by Bryant, performing in a variety of settings, both acoustic and electric, with Tom Hall, Neil Leonard, Curt Newton, Eric Rosenthal, Jeff Song, and Jacob William. Bryant's most recent recordingis a 2020 collaboration with bassist Charnett Moffett and percussionist Gregg Bendian, which "finds Bryant adapting the Coleman aesthetic to an intensely personal ripple and rumble piano style" (Mike Hobart, jazz critic for the Financial Times). Jazz journalist Howard Mandel consideredone of the best jazz albums of 2020. Other credits include performances with Leroy Jenkins, Bern Nix, Eric Person, Badal Roy, Wadada Leo Smith, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Calvin Weston, and more. Bryant has also performed and lectured in Chicago, San Francisco, Paris, and Istanbul. Bryant teaches at Longy School of Music of Bard College. dbryantmusic.com (http://www.dbryantmusic.com/)Further details on the "Third Thursdays" monthly series:Theharmolodic jazz series began in April 2022, with the overall goal of showcasing a diverse range of Boston-area musical artists, as well as Dave's fellow Ornette Coleman sidemen. A few months ago, it was announced that the funding for "Third Thursdays" monthly series would be extended for another year, starting in April 2023. Dave Bryant is honored that the series has received additional support from thein order to continue this 12-month cycle extension.The intent of "Third Thursdays" is to provide a venue for free jazz improvising artists, both local and national, to perform their work in an acoustically sympathetic performance space with professional video and sound recording to document the event. Dave Bryant was a long-time student and sideman of free jazz legend Ornette Coleman as a member of Coleman's Prime Time group. Consequently, another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands for presentation in a podcast. The series is providing well-deserved exposure locally and internationally for local free jazz artists and for Coleman collaborators as well as first-hand insights and information from those collaborators about Coleman's musical processes and philosophy.All "Third Thursdays" sessions are held monthly at the Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, located a short walking distance from Harvard Square. Audience seating capacity will abide by whatever health and safety protocols are in place on any given month. The "Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz series is funded in part by the Appalachian Springs Foundation (ASF), a private foundation located in Charleston, WV. As a nonprofit arts and educational organization, ASF has supported dance, film, music, and educational projects. All of the "Third Thursdays" concert and interview videos that have been recorded since April 2022 can be found at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays.