Dave Bryant's "Third Thursdays" in Sept. ft. acoustic quartet w/Bryant + Malaby, Turner, Rosenthal

The harmolodic jazz series "Third Thursdays" continues in Sept. w/Tony Malaby (tenor sax), John Turner (bass), Eric Rosenthal (drums), joining keyboardist/series host Dave Bryant. This concert is rescheduled from June, cancelled due to Covid.

By: Dave Bryant Music