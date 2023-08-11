Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Lester Bailey

John Duffy And Lester Bailey

-- Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy - Aug 20th - 2pm PST"Live Courageously"Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives.The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity. Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share their stories.The show will air this Sunday @ 2pm PST Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page and Youtube Channel and will be available to watch as a video recording.Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Aug 20th, John will host Lester BaileyDr. Lester Bailey, a proud native of Chicago, Illinois, has led a remarkable life of service and personal development. With a distinguished career as a police officer for the Chicago Police Department spanning three decades, Lester's unwavering commitment to serving and protecting others led him to become a private governmental bodyguard for two U.S. Presidents and two U.S. Senators.As a personal development leader, Lester has dedicated himself to sharing his profound understanding and passion for growth, drawing from his expertise in the renowned business classic, "Think and Grow Rich." He is the visionary founder of Results Team LLC, where he has spearheaded cutting-edge programs that have empowered countless individuals to achieve both financial and personal success. Leveraging the latest strategies for optimal outcomes, Lester remains at the forefront of his field. In addition to his role as a founder, Lester is also a co-founder of the Hi 5 Club and Landed For Success, organizations that foster achievement and personal growth among their members. He serves as a Personal Development Consultant, Teacher, and Coach, guiding individuals on transformative journeys towards success. Lester has forged influential partnerships with leading brands like Chantelle Simone International and Mindology Academy, collaborating to provide transformational experiences in mental health and wellness programs. These programs specialize in prophetic meditation and mind-shifting techniques, empowering individuals to overcome limitations and unlock their full potential.Driven by a profound mission to help others overcome obstacles and achieve greatness, Lester Bailey is dedicated to guiding individuals on their path to success. Beyond his professional pursuits, he finds solace and joy in his passions for music, particularly Jazz, as well as exercise and spending quality time with his cherished family. Notably, Lester also holds the esteemed positions of Vice President at the 90210 Media division and Vice President of the Empower division at Dirt Merchant's Films Universe, where he leads in the realm of personal development.Adding to his impressive credentials, Dr. Lester Bailey recently achieved a significant milestone by receiving his Doctorate of International Business in May 2023, further enriching his expertise and ability to make a lasting impact on the lives of those he serves.A little about the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"John Duffy has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for years, producing over 45 + films in his film career. John has overcome trials and tribulations of life and has accumulated quite the tale, which has encouraged him to help others and motivate them in their dreams. He has written 2 Memoirs of his life entitled "Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy" and "Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American"