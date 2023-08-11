Follow on Google News
L-Tron to Introduce OSCR360 to Canadian Police Agencies at the 2023 CACP Summit
L-Tron will attend the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) Conference and Trade Show at the Westin Ottawa Hotel in Ontario, Canada from August 20-22, 2023.
By: L-Tron
The conference agenda includes the presentation of various policing and leadership awards, educational presentations by guest speakers, and networking opportunities with police leaders from across the country. In addition, the trade show, which runs from 9:30 – 16:00 on Monday and 9:00 – 13:30 on Tuesday, will be open and free of charge to all public safety personnel interested in learning about the most innovative equipment, technology and services on the market.
L-Tron team members, Trevor DiMarco and Nate Leibensperger, plan to attend this year's CACP conference to showcase and demonstrate the OSCR360 Crime and Crash Investigation System. L-Tron and OSCR360 will be in Booth 603.
"The L-Tron team is looking forward to meeting police leaders and officers from all over Canada at the CACP Technology Conference,"
About OSCR360
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are honored to support public safety agencies in the United States and Canada through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
