St. Petersburg Super Greek Festival
A 3-day indoor/outdoor joyous, family-friendly celebration of Greek Food, Culture, Dance and Traditions held every year in St. Pete!
By: St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church
At our festival, all are welcome with open arms, and there is truly something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate. Everything we do is intended to help ignite your inner "kefi", which describes the Greek spirits of joy, passion, euphoria and enthusiasm all in one!
Our formula is simple: GREEK FOOD + DANCE + FUN = OPA! We are always a rain-or-shine event.
𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱: Year after year, festival goers rave about our authentic, fresh and exquisite cuisine straight from Greece. Our church parishioners prepare most of our festival's food from scratch. Come taste for yourself what all the hype is about!
𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁: Join us outdoors, on "Greek Street", for freshly prepared & homemade popular Greek street foods, like fire-grilled gyros, pork & chicken souvlakia, Greek salads, and Greek fries with oregano & feta.
𝗢𝗽𝗮! 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗻𝘁: Enjoy your meal with family and friends under our 20,000 sq ft. outdoor OPA! Party Tent while listening to Greek DJ's spin international beats.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮: Step inside into our 7,500 sq ft Greek Taverna, to satiate your appetite for 100% authentic, homemade Greek cuisine, such as moussaka, pastitsio, dolmades and braised lamb shank, all while immersing yourself deeper into your Greek cultural experience with the live-performing band, Dimitri & The Islanders, and by our KEFI youth dance group and other KEFI Greek Dancers!
𝗦𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 & P𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀: Indulge your sweet tooth with our full selection of Greek pastries & baked goods, including baklava, koulourakia, diples, galaktoboureko, bougatsa, and more. We are also most proud of our crowd-pleasing Loukomades (Greek Golden Fried Honey Puffs)! Make sure to take plenty of sweets back home to share with your family & friends.
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 D𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 & L𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 L𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀: Partake in free Greek dance and language lessons from seasoned instructors!
𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 L𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 V𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿𝘀: go on a one-of-a-kind shopping spree with a wide selection of quality vendors selling, amongst other items, hand-crafted art, clothing and jewelry.
𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝘅𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵: Join our incredible Main Sponsor, Metaxa: The Original Greek Spirit! for tastings, interactive fun activities, giveaways, and other fun offerings.
𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 & 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲: watch your children play in the Kids Zone (run by/benefitting Plato Academy Charter Schools/PTOs)
𝗥𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗹𝗲 & P𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗲𝘀: Don't forget to enter our $20,000.00 GUARANTEED CASH & PRIZE SUPER RAFFLE LIMITED TO 2,500 TOTAL TICKETS!
1st Prize: $10,000.00 CASH
2nd Prize: $3,000.00 CASH
3rd Prize: $2,000.00 CASH
4th Prize: $1,000.00 CASH
5th Prize: $500.00 CASH
6th - 10th: Luxury Prizes
𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 & R𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻: During our festival, you can also learn about Greek culture by visiting our Culture Room, where you can learn about ancient Greece and the times of the Greek Gods and Goddesses; and also about Orthodox Christianity, by enjoying a guided church tour!
𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 C𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆: This year, more than $25,000.00 will be donated to Orthodox ministries and local community non-profits!
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲:
St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church
3600 76th Street North
St. Petersburg, Florida 33710
𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻:
October 6th, 2023 (Friday): 11 am to 10 pm
October 7th, 2023 (Saturday): 11 am to 10 pm
October 8th, 2023 (Sunday): 11 am to 6 pm
𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: FREE parking! $3 per person per day. 12 and under, active military and law enforcement, armed forces veterans, and 75 and over = FREE ADMISSION! Limited Supply of FREE ADMISSION TICKETS FOR ALL available at Eventbrite.com!
for more info visit: https://ststefanos.org/
Spiro T. Komninos
***@hotmail.com
