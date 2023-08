St. Petersburg Super Greek Festival

A 3-day indoor/outdoor joyous, family-friendly celebration of Greek Food, Culture, Dance and Traditions held every year in St. Pete!

-- 𝗦𝘁.𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 - a 3-day indoor/outdoor joyous, family-friendly, authentic celebration of Greek food, culture, dance and traditions held every year in St. Petersburg, Florida!At our festival, all are welcome with open arms, and there is truly something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate. Everything we do is intended to help ignite your inner "kefi", which describes the Greek spirits of joy, passion, euphoria and enthusiasm all in one!Our formula is simple:We are always a rain-or-shine event.Year after year, festival goers rave about our authentic, fresh and exquisite cuisine straight from Greece. Our church parishioners prepare most of our festival's food from scratch. Come taste for yourself what all the hype is about!Join us outdoors, on "Greek Street", for freshly prepared & homemade popular Greek street foods, like fire-grilled gyros, pork & chicken souvlakia, Greek salads, and Greek fries with oregano & feta.Enjoy your meal with family and friends under our 20,000 sq ft. outdoor OPA! Party Tent while listening to Greek DJ's spin international beats.Step inside into our 7,500 sq ft Greek Taverna, to satiate your appetite for 100% authentic, homemade Greek cuisine, such as moussaka, pastitsio, dolmades and braised lamb shank, all while immersing yourself deeper into your Greek cultural experience with the live-performing band, Dimitri & The Islanders, and by our KEFI youth dance group and other KEFI Greek Dancers!Indulge your sweet tooth with our full selection of Greek pastries & baked goods, including baklava, koulourakia, diples, galaktoboureko, bougatsa, and more. We are also most proud of our crowd-pleasing Loukomades (Greek Golden Fried Honey Puffs)! Make sure to take plenty of sweets back home to share with your family & friends.: Partake in free Greek dance and language lessons from seasoned instructors!: go on a one-of-a-kind shopping spree with a wide selection of quality vendors selling, amongst other items, hand-crafted art, clothing and jewelry.𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝘠𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵: Join our incredible Main Sponsor, Metaxa: The Original Greek Spirit! for tastings, interactive fun activities, giveaways, and other fun offerings.𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲: watch your children play in the Kids Zone (run by/benefitting Plato Academy Charter Schools/PTOs)while drinking a traditional Greek coffee or Iced Nescafe Frappe from our Greek Café.: Don't forget to enter our $20,000.00 GUARANTEED CASH & PRIZE SUPER RAFFLE LIMITED TO 2,500 TOTAL TICKETS!1st Prize: $10,000.00 CASH2nd Prize: $3,000.00 CASH3rd Prize: $2,000.00 CASH4th Prize: $1,000.00 CASH5th Prize: $500.00 CASH6th - 10th: Luxury PrizesDuring our festival, you can also learn about Greek culture by visiting our Culture Room, where you can learn about ancient Greece and the times of the Greek Gods and Goddesses; and also about Orthodox Christianity, by enjoying a guided church tour!This year, more than $25,000.00 will be donated to Orthodox ministries and local community non-profits!St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church3600 76th Street NorthSt. Petersburg, Florida 33710October 6th, 2023 (Friday): 11 am to 10 pmOctober 7th, 2023 (Saturday): 11 am to 10 pmOctober 8th, 2023 (Sunday): 11 am to 6 pmFREE parking! $3 per person per day. 12 and under, active military and law enforcement, armed forces veterans, and 75 and over = FREE ADMISSION! Limited Supply of FREE ADMISSION TICKETS FOR ALL available at Eventbrite.com!for more info visit: https://ststefanos.org/ events/super- greek-fest/2023- 10-06