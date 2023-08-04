 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Investigations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* National Harbor
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Follow on Google News

L-Tron to Support International IAI Conference for the 5th Consecutive Year 

By: L-Tron
 
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - Aug. 9, 2023 - PRLog -- The L-Tron team will attend the 107th Annual International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference in the Washington, D.C. region from August 20-22, 2023. This year's International IAI Conference will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD and aims to provide innovative education and training for crime scene investigators, forensic scientists, and other law enforcement specialists from around the globe. The L-Tron team will showcase its cutting-edge OSCR360 system for crime scene investigation and prosecution

L-Tron has proudly supported numerous international and regional IAI events over the years. At this year's conference, Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal will be available in Booth #242 to demonstrate the patented OSCR360 system, which captures, stores and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees.

OSCR360 incorporates individual pieces of digital evidence into 360-degree spherical images from crime, crash, and fire scenes, resulting in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of each complete scene. With OSCR360, investigators, command staff, prosecutors, juries, and other stakeholders can virtually tour the scene so that no detail is left to the imagination. Hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR360 for investigation (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-crime-scene-investigations) and prosecution purposes, as well as for active shooter and emergency preparedness at schools and law enforcement training courses.

Andrew McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and 20-year law enforcement veteran, is scheduled to present a classroom session at the 2023 IAI Conference, titled, "Something from Nothing: Building a Courtroom Presentation with Limited Scene Documentation." His presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 at 1:00 PM in Maryland Ballroom A. Though he has retired from active law enforcement, McNeill remains an experienced expert witness and forensic photographer, and continues to teach forensic and spherical photography courses, as well as provide professional consultations for law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices.

Additional lectures, meetings, panels and workshops are scheduled throughout the conference on the latest research, advanced skills and techniques, and technologies, including keynote speaker Jennifer Dillon of Michigan State Police's presentation, "Building Resilient Responders."

About L-Tron Corporation

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
info@l-tron.com
End
Source:L-Tron
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Investigations
Industry:Technology
Location:National Harbor - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share