L-Tron to Support International IAI Conference for the 5th Consecutive Year
By: L-Tron
L-Tron has proudly supported numerous international and regional IAI events over the years. At this year's conference, Andrew McNeill and Julianne Pangal will be available in Booth #242 to demonstrate the patented OSCR360 system, which captures, stores and presents crime scenes in 360-degrees.
OSCR360 incorporates individual pieces of digital evidence into 360-degree spherical images from crime, crash, and fire scenes, resulting in a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of each complete scene. With OSCR360, investigators, command staff, prosecutors, juries, and other stakeholders can virtually tour the scene so that no detail is left to the imagination. Hundreds of agencies nationwide are using OSCR360 for investigation (https://www.l-
Andrew McNeill, an IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and 20-year law enforcement veteran, is scheduled to present a classroom session at the 2023 IAI Conference, titled, "Something from Nothing: Building a Courtroom Presentation with Limited Scene Documentation."
Additional lectures, meetings, panels and workshops are scheduled throughout the conference on the latest research, advanced skills and techniques, and technologies, including keynote speaker Jennifer Dillon of Michigan State Police's presentation, "Building Resilient Responders."
About L-Tron Corporation
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because "Your Success is our Purpose."
