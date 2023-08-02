Rising Star Nyasia Chane'l Garners NYC Major Radio Support with Songs "Indecisive" & "Sticky Wicked"

Nyasia Chane'l singles garners radio attention as she gears up EP release

-- Excitement is in the air as the talented and soulful songstress, Nyasia Chane'l, sets ablaze the New York music scene with her latest singles "Indecisive"and "Sticky Wicked," both making impactful debuts on two of the top urban radio stations in New York City. Known for her consistent output of quality records and her growing social media presence, Nyasia prioritizes making direct connections with fans and tastemakers alike.Last week, Nyasia Chane'l's single "Indecisive"premiered on the iconic Hot 97 FM, by DJ Hot Rod during a live broadcast during Caliente Fridays at Queens Nightclub South Beach New York. "Indecisive"combines Nyasia's signature soulful sound with rhythmic beats and Latin flair, creating an irresistibly catchy song that pushes the boundaries of traditional R&B.Not stopping there, this multitalented artist achieved yet another milestone when her single "Sticky Wicked" hit the airwaves on Power 105.1 FM, courtesy of the veteran Mixmaster, DJ Will. "Sticky Wicked" is an Afrobeat infused R&B! It narrates a relationship between two people which is more about lust & attraction then substantive connection due to her partner's emotional distance.As anticipation continues to build, Nyasia Chane'l is gearing up to unveil her highly anticipated EP, "Midsummer Dream," on August 11, 2023. Her latest is a collection of previous released tracks including the aforementioned songs "Indecisive"and "Sticky Wicked", promises to be a captivating journey through the realms of romantic passion and heartbreak. Laced with Afro-Latin-Caribbean influences, Nyasia continues to showcase her musical versatility."Midsummer Dream" epitomizes Nyasia's dynamic catalog, where she seamlessly blends the richness of contemporary R&B and pop with elements of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat. With her powerful and emotive vocals, Nyasia effortlessly weaves together compelling narratives that leave listeners entranced and emotionally connected.Hailing from upstate New York, Nyasia Chane'l has been enchanting audiences with her musical talent and acting ability from a young age. Her unique ability to fuse various genres into her music sets her apart from her contemporaries, she crafts songs that tell stories, R&B is rhythm and blues with the blues historically being everyday real life narratives. For Nyasia the "Rhythm" can be any musical backdrop.With a string of successful singles and collaborations under her belt, Nyasia Chane'l's star is undoubtedly on the rise. She has opened for mainstream artists such as Bobby Shmurda, DMX, August Alsina, to name a few. Her innate ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners has garnered her widespread radio support and well-deserved recognition on esteemed platforms."Sticky Wicked" Official VideoTiktok @NyasiaChanelInstagram @Nyasia_Chanel_Website: www.NyasiaChanelMusic.comPress: Info@LBConsultation.com