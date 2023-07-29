Follow on Google News
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Back-To-School Donations Through September 15
By: Acts 4 Ministry
The non-profit non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry will welcome monetary donations plus new or gently worn uniform tops in white, black, gray, and blue, and bottoms in khaki, navy, black and gray. All sizes are needed, especially girl's tops and bottoms in sizes 6-18 and boy's bottoms in size 5, boy's tops in sizes 8, 14, 16, and 18. Book bags and supplies for elementary and middle school-age children are needed.
Photographed during Acts 4 Ministry's 18th annual 2022 Back To School "Swap and Shop" event were Waterbury resident Brayro Grandra with his son, Baron, age 7.
Acts 4 Ministry is a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff, and volunteers who share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. They achieve this by collecting and distributing, free of charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus free furniture. Families and individuals are referred to Acts 4 Ministry by other charitable and social organizations to assist people who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood, or other unexpected devastating life event.
"The organization's vision," explained executive director Sarah Elizabeth DiMeo-Carabetta, "is to build relationships with people with varying levels of needs while providing them with the basics of daily living while showing them Christ's love through action. We partner with churches, social service agencies, and schools to serve people with these needs regardless of their faith, race, creed, or participation in religious activities."
Located at 1713 Thomaston Avenue, the Acts 4 Ministry's building features a boutique environment where people with immediate needs can select clothing, personal hygiene products, and household items at no charge plus prepare to receive furniture delivered in the ministry's truck by volunteer delivery teams.
Annually the organization serves over 2,000 families. Appointments are necessary and provide the individual or family in need with a discrete atmosphere. The Back-to-School Program is one of several of Acts 4 Ministry's programs to distribute resources to families throughout the area.
Through Friday, September 15th, tax-deductible donations can be brought to the Acts 4 Ministry offices and boutique shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The boutique is open to the public during those hours.
Monetary donations can be U.S. Mailed to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704 noting "Back to School Drive". Donations can be made at www.acts4.org, click Donate button, and choose "Back to School Drive" from the "Apply my gift to" donation form.
To learn more, visit www.acts4.org, call 203-574-2287, or email info@acts4.org.
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth DiMeo-Carabetta
executivedirector@
203-574-2287
