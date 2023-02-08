 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* B2b Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2023
31302928

Follow on Google News

UviaUs and T-Mobile to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston

UviaUs' Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, and T-Mobile's State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead, Jiawen Shi, to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston
By: www.uviaus.com
 
BOSTON - Aug. 2, 2023 - PRLog -- UviaUs' Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, and T-Mobile's State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead, Jiawen Shi, to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston

Boston, 8/2/2023 - UviaUs, a trailblazer in experiential ABM content and campaign marketing, is delighted to announce that its Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, will be featured as a speaker at the highly anticipated B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event, to be held in Boston from August 7th to 9th, 2023. Joining Garret Krynski on stage will be Jiawen Shi, State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead for T-Mobile.

Together, Garret Krynski and Jiawen Shi will present an exclusive session entitled "Unconventional ABM Leads To Unexpected Results: How T-Mobile Leveraged 1:1 Immersive Storytelling." This session promises to be a standout moment during the event, providing valuable insights and strategies for B2B marketers seeking to elevate their ABM campaigns and drive exceptional results.

Key Takeaways from the Session:
  • See and Experience What Next-Level 1:1 ABM Looks Like: Witness firsthand how T-Mobile for Business executed an innovative 1:1 ABM campaign that surpassed conventional approaches, driving unparalleled results and engagement.
  • Discover Key Insights for Building a 1:1 Content Experience: Learn crucial insights on crafting a personalized and captivating content experience to attract and deeply engage your target audience, leaving a lasting impact.
  • Gain Practitioner Insights from an Enterprise-level B2B Marketer: Obtain practical tips and strategies from Garret Krynski, a seasoned Chief Creative Officer, on maximizing team productivity and efficiency when implementing a 1:1 program.
  • Harness the Power of Immersive Storytelling: Explore how immersive storytelling, guided by Jiawen Shi's expertise, can elevate your marketing efforts, increase audience engagement, and drive conversions with tangible business outcomes.
  • Embrace the Human Element: Learn Something That AI Can't Do: Discover the human touch that Garret Krynski and Jiawen Shi infused into T-Mobile's immersive marketing experiences, resonating with audiences on a level that even the most advanced AI cannot replicate.

"We are excited to have our Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, present alongside Jiawen Shi from T-Mobile at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event," said Jaycen Thorgeirson, CEO of UviaUs. "B2B marketers can expect to gain valuable insights that redefine their approach to 1:1 ABM and experiential marketing."

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from Garret Krynski's and Jiawen Shi's expertise. Join us at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston, August 7-9th, 2023.

To register for the event or more information, visit https://b2bsalesmarketing.exchange/

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@uviaus.com

UviaUs

www.uviaus.com

Contact
Jaycen Thorgeirson
***@uviaus.com
End
Source:www.uviaus.com
Email:***@uviaus.com Email Verified
Tags:B2b Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UviaUs News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 02, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share