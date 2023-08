UviaUs and T-Mobile to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston

UviaUs' Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, and T-Mobile's State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead, Jiawen Shi, to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston

See and Experience What Next-Level 1:1 ABM Looks Like: Witness firsthand how T-Mobile for Business executed an innovative 1:1 ABM campaign that surpassed conventional approaches, driving unparalleled results and engagement.

Discover Key Insights for Building a 1:1 Content Experience: Learn crucial insights on crafting a personalized and captivating content experience to attract and deeply engage your target audience, leaving a lasting impact.

Gain Practitioner Insights from an Enterprise-level B2B Marketer: Obtain practical tips and strategies from Garret Krynski, a seasoned Chief Creative Officer, on maximizing team productivity and efficiency when implementing a 1:1 program.

Harness the Power of Immersive Storytelling: Explore how immersive storytelling, guided by Jiawen Shi's expertise, can elevate your marketing efforts, increase audience engagement, and drive conversions with tangible business outcomes.

--Boston, 8/2/2023 - UviaUs, a trailblazer in experiential ABM content and campaign marketing, is delighted to announce that its Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, will be featured as a speaker at the highly anticipated B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event, to be held in Boston from August 7th to 9th, 2023. Joining Garret Krynski on stage will be Jiawen Shi, State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead for T-Mobile.Together, Garret Krynski and Jiawen Shi will present an exclusive session entitledThis session promises to be a standout moment during the event, providing valuable insights and strategies for B2B marketers seeking to elevate their ABM campaigns and drive exceptional results."We are excited to have our Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, present alongside Jiawen Shi from T-Mobile at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event," said Jaycen Thorgeirson, CEO of UviaUs. "B2B marketers can expect to gain valuable insights that redefine their approach to 1:1 ABM and experiential marketing."Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from Garret Krynski's and Jiawen Shi's expertise. Join us at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston, August 7-9th, 2023.To register for the event or more information, visit https://b2bsalesmarketing.exchange/ For media inquiries, please contact:UviaUswww.uviaus.com