UviaUs and T-Mobile to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston
UviaUs' Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, and T-Mobile's State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead, Jiawen Shi, to Speak at B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston
By: www.uviaus.com
Boston, 8/2/2023 - UviaUs, a trailblazer in experiential ABM content and campaign marketing, is delighted to announce that its Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, will be featured as a speaker at the highly anticipated B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event, to be held in Boston from August 7th to 9th, 2023. Joining Garret Krynski on stage will be Jiawen Shi, State and Local Government Segment Marketing Lead for T-Mobile.
Together, Garret Krynski and Jiawen Shi will present an exclusive session entitled "Unconventional ABM Leads To Unexpected Results: How T-Mobile Leveraged 1:1 Immersive Storytelling."
Key Takeaways from the Session:
"We are excited to have our Chief Creative Officer, Garret Krynski, present alongside Jiawen Shi from T-Mobile at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event," said Jaycen Thorgeirson, CEO of UviaUs. "B2B marketers can expect to gain valuable insights that redefine their approach to 1:1 ABM and experiential marketing."
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to learn from Garret Krynski's and Jiawen Shi's expertise. Join us at the B2B Sales and Marketing Exchange Event in Boston, August 7-9th, 2023.
To register for the event or more information, visit https://b2bsalesmarketing.exchange/
