COMMUNITYx Pledges Unwavering Support Recovered Missing Indigenous Minor at Camp Pendleton Barracks

Advocacy Group and Family Demands Enhanced Safety Measures for Native Children
By: COMMUNITYx
 
 
COMMUNITYx Justice 4 Native Kids
SAN DIEGO - July 31, 2023 - PRLog -- On June 28th, a missing San Diego teenager was recovered in the barracks of a Marine soldier at Camp Pendleton. With human trafficking statistics at an all-time high and incidents involving  missing Indigenous children being overlooked, COMMUNITYx stands firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of victims in these demographic pools. Additionally the social impact organization lends support to victims and their families as they navigate through challenging crises. The minor, who went missing on June 9, was reported by her grandmother on June 13 and was later found in the private quarters of an enlisted adult male.

Earlier this month, the Marine whose name is currently being withheld, was released to his command without being charged. This sparked unfair, controversial conversation around the circumstances of the teen's life and family structure.

The victim's aunt, Casaundra Perez, is on record stating, "...I appreciate everyone trying to bring awareness to this incident. If you're trying to place blame on us, you are no better than the military authorities attempting to cover this up. The survivor's guardian was battling cancer. The child's disabilities are not severe enough to warrant 24-hour watch."

"Children of America, children of this world are in danger. Some of the people responsible are the people that pledge their life to protect us. This can happen to anyone."

As the investigation unfolds, and in light of the recent release of the Marine involved, COMMUNITYx makes demands alongside the family to provoke accountability & ensure that the rights of the victim and their family are heard & safeguarded.

The core demands of this investigation are as follows:
  • A prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation into the incident ensures that all parties involved are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law
  • Immediate, complete transparency in releasing all relevant details regarding the case, including findings, actions taken, and measures implemented to encourage prevention
  • Ensure the safety and support of the victim and their family. COMMUNITYx firmly believes in providing the necessary assistance and resources to help them overcome the challenges they face during this traumatic experience. This includes granting access to psychiatric services for the victim, alongside any other essential support required
  • Implementing comprehensive measures at Camp Pendleton to prevent future instances of exploitation or abuse. Enhanced security protocols, rigorous training and clear guidelines for reporting & addressing crimes

COMMUNITYx will act as a guiding light for the victim and family as they work closely with the proper agencies to guarantee that the official investigation is conducted with utmost diligence and transparency.

About COMMUNITYx

COMMUNITYx is The World's Hub for Impact. We are a global network of over 500,000 people who care about issues ranging from racial justice to human rights. Using our platform, people can create and explore world-changing petitions, fundraisers, events, and boycotts. Our online community can engage in meaningful conversation, learn about current issues and world events, and take action.

To learn more about partnering with COMMUNITYx, visit www.communityx.com.

Media Contact
Clorissa Wright-Thomas
Whittley Agency
clorissa@whittleyagency.com
Source:COMMUNITYx
