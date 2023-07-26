Follow on Google News
Nova Graphene Pioneers Graphene-Enhanced Ballistic Armour for K9 Officers
By: Black Ram Media Group Inc
In an inspired display of ingenuity, empathy, and shared purpose, the team at Nova Graphene unanimously agreed to expedite animal scanning and prototyping while conducting an early body scan test for their current armor project. The decision came as a reaction to the tragic news about Bingo, highlighting the critical importance of ensuring the safety of these brave service animals.
"We've always had plans to develop protective equipment for service animals. They serve on the front lines alongside their human partners, risking their lives for our safety," said CEO Paul Beasant from Nova Graphene. "The incident with Bingo was a catalyst, underscoring the urgency and necessity of this technology for these brave animals. As with their 2-legged counterparts, we are working towards custom printing this armor from 3D body scans, so the fit, comfort, mobility, and survivability are optimized for the wearer."
Nova Graphene's armor, enhanced with the 'wonder material' graphene, boasts an array of impressive properties. Graphene is lightweight yet harder than diamond, and when used in armour, it drastically improves penetration and impact resistance.
A trailblazer in the cutting-edge field of graphene applications, Nova Graphene has already gained recognition for their innovative R&D work. The company's commitment to creating solutions that enhance safety and resilience, particularly in high-risk sectors like law enforcement and the military, has made them a crucial player in the graphene revolution.
In pivoting to include K9 officers in their development plan, Nova Graphene takes another step towards its vision of widespread graphene adoption in safety technology.
"Every member of our team is an animal lover, so this new direction feels both personally meaningful and professionally exciting," Beasant added. "We look forward to the day when every K9 officer is equipped with our graphene-enhanced armor, providing them with the best possible protection."
The company has extended an invitation to explore the possibility of conducting a canine officer scanning. Presently, the company eagerly awaits a response.
Nova Graphene is a leading innovator in the field of graphene applications. Through relentless R&D and a firm commitment to addressing real-world challenges, the company aims to revolutionize numerous industries by harnessing the extraordinary properties of graphene. With projects ranging from advanced ballistic armor to additive manufacturing solutions, Nova Graphene is driving the charge towards a safer, more resilient future.
For more information about Nova Graphene, please visit our website at www.novagraphene.com or contact Daniela Siggia Daniela@BlackRamMedia.com
