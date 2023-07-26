Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Greg Duncan

John Duffy and Greg Duncan

-- Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy - July 28th- 2pm PST"Live Courageously"Podcast Show is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity. Most of the initial guests are friends of the moderator John Duffy and the purpose of the show is to share their stories.The show will air weekly Sunday @ 2pm Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page and Youtube Channel and will be available to watch as a recording.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeILinktree: https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyOn July 28th, John will host Greg Duncan .Captain Duncan completed U.S. Coast Guard (CG) basic training & Port Security School in 1990. In 1999 received a Reserve Officer commission to Ensign and orders to USN Naval Coastal Warfare & Harbor Defense Unit as unit facility security, weapons and force protection officer.In 2002, received orders to active duty and reported to HQ in Washington DC as a Staff Officer in the Port Security & Homeland Security Ops & Tactics Directorate, Co-chaired Underwater Port Security Work Group, that added diver and Sonar capability to enhance underwater security. Managed $11 million budget, drafted the 2004 Maritime Transportation Security Act and doctrine to pursue counterterrorism (CT) capability for maritime first responders. In 2004 promoted to LT, accessed into active duty, received orders to first CG Counter Terrorism (CT) unit; Maritime Security Response Team as the Asst Ops & Logistics Officer; executed National Special Security Event (NSSE) missions with the US Secret Service additionally, completed dive school.He deployed-responded to catastrophic level 1 emergencies for fires, floods & hurricanes in CA, TX, GA, PR & USVI. Graduated from Natl Defense University; Reserve Component Natl Security Course in Washington, DC. In 2018, received orders to Sector Honolulu Command Cadre as Senior Reserve Officer; duties were oversight & management of reserve forces in the Hawaiian Islands.In 2020 CDR Duncan was selected for the Senior Defense Official/Defense Attaché program & returned to Active Duty for language school and attaché training in Wash., DC. He is listed as "a first" in CG history pages and in May 2021 was promoted to Captain.Greg recently paused his civilian career as a SAG-AFTRA credited actor, producer, writer, emergency management- business consultant, and Adjunct Professor at Azusa Pacific University teaching CT, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice courses. He Graduated from CA. State University Long Beach with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice-Security Management & earned a Master degree in Public Admin. from CA. State Univ Northridge.His personal awards include: Coast Guard Commendation Medals, Coast Guard Achievement Medals, Navy and Marine Achievement Medal, Global War Terror Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medals, and multiple other team or volunteer service awards. He has 3 young adult children, hails from Chicago, IL and grew up in sunny Cali.A little about the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"John Duffy has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for years, producing over 45 + films in his film career. John has overcome trials and tribulations of life and has accumulated quite the tale, which has encouraged him to help others and motivate them in their dreams.