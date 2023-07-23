Follow on Google News
Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant Celebrates the Past and Present at The Shops at Old York Vil
Gervasio's is located at 95 Saddle Way, Units 400 and 500, in Chesterfield.
Gervasio's Family Restaurant has a rich history dating back to 1969 when it was first established by Tony Gervasio. Born and raised in Chambersburg as one of 13 siblings, Tony immersed himself in the art of the Trenton Tomato Pie under the guidance of Guiseppe "Joe" Papa of Papa's Tomato Pies. In 1956, Tony opened his first restaurant, and in 1969, he and his wife Marie founded Gervasio's Family Restaurant, where they successfully served the community until its closure in 2004. Tony's passion for bringing people together through classic family recipes and Italian traditions made every customer feel like family.
Today, Gervasio's legacy lives on through Mark Mazzone, Tony Gervasio's grandson and the Chef/Owner of the newly opened Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant in Chesterfield. Having grown up in Hamilton, NJ, Mazzone spent his childhood immersed in the family business, learning the art of pizza making, and developing a deep passion for food. With a resume that includes working at renowned establishments like Wolfgang Puck and Di Bruno Bros, Mazzone brings a wealth of culinary experience and a commitment to preserving the Gervasio's tradition.
What sets Gervasio's apart from the rest is its strong connection the past, not just through the family recipes but also through its architectural aesthetic. The Shops at Old York Village, with its neotraditional design, perfectly complements the essence of Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant. The center artfully blends contemporary architecture with elements borrowed from the past, creating a space that celebrates the cherished traditions of bygone eras.
"By choosing The Shops at Old York Village as the home for Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant, Mark Mazzone has found the perfect setting to honor his family's cherished recipes and business principles,"
With 2,481 sq. ft. of stunning space from Renaissance Properties, Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of family-owned businesses. Employing a dedicated staff of 35, Gervasio's offers classic family recipes passed down through generations, along with new and unique dishes that reflect Mazzone's culinary expertise.
"The menu showcases beloved favorites like original Trenton tomato pies and slices, as well as mouthwatering cheesesteaks, chicken cutlet sandwiches, and an array of delectable entrees including chicken cacciatore, veal parmesan, and salmon puttanesca,"
One of the many reasons Mazzone chose Chesterfield as the location for Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant is the warm embrace of the local community.
"We love being in the heart of the Chesterfield community and being immersed in the local neighborhood,"
Mazzone expresses his gratitude to Renaissance Properties, stating, "We have a great ongoing relationship with Renaissance Properties, including individuals in every role. They made the process of opening a small business very easy and were willing to work with us to ensure all our needs were met to run the most effective business possible."
Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant officially opened its doors on May 5th, welcoming guests to experience the authentic flavors and warm hospitality that have been the hallmark of the Gervasio family for decades. Mark Mazzone and his wife Amber look forward to serving the community and continuing the cherished traditions established by Tony Gervasio.
For more information about Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant, visit https://gervasiositalianfamilyrestaurant.com.
To inquire about placing your business at The Shops at Old York Village, please visit https://www.fennelly.com/
Renaissance Properties
Since its creation more than 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
