5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week!

-- It's Time to Shoppe till you drop in Downtown DenverBags By CAB, Yarn Shoppe Denver, and Vintage Handbags Denver 1615 California St., #403, Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598, https://goo.gl/maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 and www.YarnShoppeDenver.com hosts itsThis free community event is not to be missed! Join us as we celebrate the best locally owned businesses artisans and Makers in downtown Denver, Colorado's Mile High City. Free door prizes, and up to $200 in Gift Cards!This is a (9) day shopping event in downtown Denver! Don't forget to sign up for your FREE door prize and enter for your chance to win $200 in gift cards! Take the time to plan your boutique week adventure. Check out www.denverboutiqueweek.com to plan your itinerary into the Mile High City. Remember that RTD is offering FREE rides! The H, D, and L Lines for the light rail drop you off right across the street from us! All participating businesses are here under one roof for your convenience during the 9 days. The largest curated event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the 5Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for locally owned downtown business entrepreneurs, creators, makers, handcrafters, local artisans, and designers to showcase their wares, businesses, and connect with the community.We are proud to bring Denver's best curated group of locally owned downtown Denver businesses directly to you for 9 fabulous days beginning with; Vintage Handbags Denver, Google business page: https://goo.gl/ maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 the absolute best genuine vintage selection in the Mile High City! Calling all fashionistas of makeup and cosmetics lovers, shop the latest and greatest in cosmetics and accessories including Crème's adorable Hello Kitty cosmetic bags! TNicoleBCollections www.tnicolebcollections.com has your Glam! Shop their mink eyelashes, makeup kits and fashion accessories. Yarn Shoppe Denver www.yarnshoppedenver.com specializing in local hand dyed yarns, located in downtown's Central Business District: 1615 California Street, and 16th Street Mall. Google business page for directions: https://g.page/YarnShoppeDenver?share. Don't forget to book your knit, crochet, special projects, and pattern reading classes while at Yarn Shoppe Denver who is also the official Travel Concierge for you knit and crochet weekend get-aways, so book your weekend while you are there! Bags By CAB, has amazing knit and crocheted felted handbags. We also have all of your wonderful hand knits of socks, shawls, scarves and beanies by CaFaBa Designs, Dress Up Knits by Diane. Let's not forget local alpaca by Enterprize Ranch Alpaca. We've got you covered! Remember we are closed on Thursdays and Sundays.Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds" pick up several items to fill up your shopping bags! Plan your days, and times for parking, walking, and shopping www.DenverBoutiqueWeek.com. Experience the fun and excitement July 28 – August 5, 2023. Visit us, or call: 720.473.2598.www.yarnshoppedenver.comwww.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denverhttp://bagsbycab.blogspot.comhttps://g.page/YarnShoppeDenver?share