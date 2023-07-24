 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Yarn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2023
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Follow on Google News

5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week!

A Celebration of Local Artisans and Makers!

Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host

5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week in downtown Denver!

FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
 
DENVER - July 28, 2023 - PRLog -- It's Time to Shoppe till you drop in Downtown Denver!   Bags By CAB, Yarn Shoppe Denver, and Vintage Handbags Denver 1615 California St., #403, Denver, CO 80202, 720.473.2598,  https://goo.gl/maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 and www.YarnShoppeDenver.com hosts its 5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week, July 28 – August 5, 2023.  This free community event is not to be missed!  Join us as we celebrate the best locally owned businesses artisans and Makers in downtown Denver, Colorado's Mile High City.  Free door prizes, and up to $200 in Gift Cards!

This is a (9) day shopping event in downtown Denver! Don't forget to sign up for your FREE door prize and enter for your chance to win $200 in gift cards!  Take the time to plan your boutique week adventure. Check out www.denverboutiqueweek.com to plan your itinerary into the Mile High City.  Remember that RTD is offering FREE rides!  The H, D, and L Lines for the light rail drop you off right across the street from us! All participating businesses are here under one roof for your convenience during the 9 days.  The largest curated event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the 5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for locally owned downtown business entrepreneurs, creators, makers, handcrafters, local artisans, and designers to showcase their wares, businesses, and connect with the community.

We are proud to bring Denver's best curated group of locally owned downtown Denver businesses directly to you for 9 fabulous days beginning with; Vintage Handbags Denver, Google business page: https://goo.gl/maps/WFo7X4SQHrhct5QS7 the absolute best genuine vintage selection in the Mile High City! Calling all fashionistas of makeup and cosmetics lovers, shop the latest and greatest in cosmetics and accessories including Crème's adorable Hello Kitty cosmetic bags!  TNicoleBCollections www.tnicolebcollections.com has your Glam!  Shop their mink eyelashes, makeup kits and fashion accessories.  Yarn Shoppe Denver www.yarnshoppedenver.com specializing in local hand dyed yarns, located in downtown's Central Business District: 1615 California Street, and 16th Street Mall. Google business page for directions: https://g.page/YarnShoppeDenver?share. Don't forget to book your knit, crochet, special projects, and pattern reading classes while at Yarn Shoppe Denver who is also the official Travel Concierge for you knit and crochet weekend get-aways, so book your weekend while you are there!  Bags By CAB, has amazing knit and crocheted felted handbags.  We also have all of your wonderful hand knits of socks, shawls, scarves and beanies by CaFaBa Designs, Dress Up Knits by Diane.  Let's not forget local alpaca by Enterprize Ranch Alpaca.  We've got you covered!  Remember we are closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds" pick up several items to fill up your shopping bags! Plan your days, and times for parking, walking, and shopping www.DenverBoutiqueWeek.com. Experience the fun and excitement July 28 – August 5, 2023. Visit us, or call: 720.473.2598.

Contact: Cassandra Allen -Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Yarn Shoppe Denver
Vintage Handbags Denver
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone: 720.473.2598
www.yarnshoppedenver.com  (Retail)
www.Instagram.com/yarnshoppe_denver  (Instagram)
http://bagsbycab.blogspot.com  (Local Fiber Artisans)
https://g.page/YarnShoppeDenver?share  (Google Page)

Contact
Cassandra Allen - Brown
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Yarn Shoppe Denver
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Yarn
Industry:Retail
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 28, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share