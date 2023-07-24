Follow on Google News
5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week!
A Celebration of Local Artisans and Makers!
Yarn Shoppe Denver to Host
5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week in downtown Denver!
FREE EVENT!
By: Yarn Shoppe Denver
This is a (9) day shopping event in downtown Denver! Don't forget to sign up for your FREE door prize and enter for your chance to win $200 in gift cards! Take the time to plan your boutique week adventure. Check out www.denverboutiqueweek.com to plan your itinerary into the Mile High City. Remember that RTD is offering FREE rides! The H, D, and L Lines for the light rail drop you off right across the street from us! All participating businesses are here under one roof for your convenience during the 9 days. The largest curated event of its kind in the Rocky Mountain Region, the 5th Annual Mile High Denver Boutique Week is an annual event hosted by Bags by CAB a/k/a Yarn Shoppe Denver as an opportunity for locally owned downtown business entrepreneurs, creators, makers, handcrafters, local artisans, and designers to showcase their wares, businesses, and connect with the community.
We are proud to bring Denver's best curated group of locally owned downtown Denver businesses directly to you for 9 fabulous days beginning with; Vintage Handbags Denver, Google business page: https://goo.gl/
Wear comfortable shoes and have plenty of arm space to carry your special "one of a kind finds" pick up several items to fill up your shopping bags! Plan your days, and times for parking, walking, and shopping www.DenverBoutiqueWeek.com. Experience the fun and excitement July 28 – August 5, 2023. Visit us, or call: 720.473.2598.
Contact: Cassandra Allen -Brown
Bags By CAB, LLC
Yarn Shoppe Denver
Vintage Handbags Denver
Bags By CAB – Production & Events
1615 California St #403, Denver, CO 80202
Phone: 720.473.2598
www.yarnshoppedenver.com (Retail)
www.Instagram.com/
http://bagsbycab.blogspot.com (Local Fiber Artisans)
https://g.page/
Contact
Cassandra Allen - Brown
***@gmail.com
