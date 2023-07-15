Endow 1 partners with Boys & Girls Club of America

Endow1 & Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) have collaborated with artist Gabe Weis

-- Endow1 and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) have collaborated with artist Gabe Weis, a prominent mixed-media and physical artist from the Bay Area, California. He has a commitment to sustainability in art, which has been recognized all over the world.The Boys & Girls Club of America has been providing support to youths. for over 160 years, BGCA has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. BGCA's programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles.Through this collaboration, donors will be supporting a fantastic cause while being the recipient of three exclusive prints from Gabe Weis. All contributions of $365 or more will have a chance for a VIP experience at the 2023 MLB World Series. The prize package includes two round-trip airfare tickets to the MLB 2023, World Series, two tickets to the 2023 MLB to (Game 2 or 3) TBD, two nights accommodations, and a $500 prepaid Mastercard for spending money on this once-in-a-lifetime tripEndow 1 co-founders, Steve Stonehouse and Adam J. Stass, shared their excitement about bringing this unique campaign together, stating that "it is the premier campaign they've done. This collaboration is one of many new ways to create a win-win-win program for such a great cause." The fundraiser will begin on June 1st, 2023 and will run through Aug. 31st, 2023. Endow1 encourages supporters to donate through www.endow1.com/365 or by sharing the campaign with your network. Donations are 100% tax deductible.About BGCA: Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been committed to offering a world-class Club Experience to young people for over a decade. Through this experience, the organization strives to empower every young person who enters their doors to succeed by graduating from high school with a plan for their future, exhibiting good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. More than 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide.About Endow1: Endow1 is a leading marketing company that specializes in creating innovative fundraising projects for non-profit organizations. With our passion for making a positive impact on society, we are dedicated to helping non-profits reach their fundraising goals and drive meaningful change in their communities. At Endow1, we understand the challenges that non-profit organizations face in today's competitive landscape. Limited resources, donor fatigue, and the need for fresh and engaging fundraising strategies are just a few of the hurdles that can hinder their success. That's why we are here to bridge the gap and provide tailored marketing solutions that captivate audiences and inspire action.About Gabe Weis: Gabe Weis is a mixed-media artist living in the Bay Area. The self-taught artist is inspired by street art and stoic philosophy and uses a stream-of-consciousness approach to his work to explore perceptions of reality. His physical and digital works are shown internationally.