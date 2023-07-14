Follow on Google News
The 19th Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West takes place August 16-18, in Denver
By: LDC Gas Forums
Several hundred energy industry professionals convene in June to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing Rockies and West U.S. natural gas market regions. The 19th Annual Energy Innovations:
The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Transition - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, CNG, Hydrogen, CC&S, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including market fundamentals, supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, end user perspectives and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas.
Beyond these overarching topics, the Rockies and West U.S. regions bring their own unique issues. Overall, demand continues to grow. While Rockies and West production basins are readily available, midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Policymakers in these regions are increasingly enacting anti-fossil fuel legislation, including bans on natural gas use and restrictions on production. Sentiment for all-renewables energy supply is growing strongly. However, there are clear signs that mandates to achieve these goals are simply unachievable without significant continued contribution of natural gas to the energy mix. In response, natural gas stakeholders across the value chain are responding quickly with a raft of innovative energy solutions that offer lower carbon energy that is reliable, readily available, and affordable.
The convergence of these market conditions results in commodity price volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/discussion program of the Energy Innovations:
The Program also includes two moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Project Canary; Caerus Oil and Gas; Xcel Energy; Direct Energy/NRG Energy, LLC; Cleveland Advisory; SoCalGas; Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and Colorado Springs Utilities.
This Forum focuses on Rockies and West U.S. natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/
