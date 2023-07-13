Follow on Google News
Monmouth-Ocean Development Council (MODC) Appoints Jodi Grinwald as New Chief Executive Officer
By: Monmouth-Ocean Development Council
Jodi is a master connector and social entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience leading and fundraising for both for and non-profit organizations. After serving as Vice President of Development and Executive Director for several national non-profit organizations, Jodi co-founded her own 501(c) 3 organization, the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation, to fully fund performing arts instruction for hundreds of children and teens in need. Jodi Grinwald has continued to change the business world while also improving and greatly impacting today's youth. It's with those accomplishments that she has been presented with numerous awards including the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Athena Leadership Award (2021), the NJ Governor's Award in Arts Education (2023), and was recently honored by the NJBIA with the Collaborative Approach Award.
Jodi is a sought-after keynote, motivational, and panel speaker. Through her transformational and career coaching business, Today Is The Day, Jodi provides consulting, training, coaching, and ongoing mentorship for individual clients and dozens of boutique and Fortune 500 businesses. In 2020, Jodi started the Today is the Day Changemakers podcast and YouTube channel to highlight the stories of changemakers, self-starters, and those who disrupt the status quo across the globe—including CNN Heroes, CEOs, professors, authors, and more. She established the virtual Changemakers International Forum in 2022 to connect changemakers to each other and to foster new and deeper connections, business opportunities, and friendships. It is through Jodi's past work with her nonprofits, podcast and the forum that MODC felt she was the perfect candidate for the position.
As the Chief Executive Officer of MODC, Grinwald will lead the organization in its mission to grow and connect businesses that will foster economic growth, business development, and regional success in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. With a keen understanding of the local business landscape and corporate relationships, Jodi is poised to drive innovation, cultivate strategic partnerships, and advocate for the interests of MODC's business community members.
"In this ever-changing economic landscape, it is most important for the MODC to stay attuned to the needs of our business community. As an organization that is focused on economic and business development, advocacy, networking and collaboration it is important to me that we structure membership benefits, events, and opportunities in a way that will help our MODC membership family and business community thrive. We must key in to those who have institutional knowledge and create more opportunities for emerging leaders in our area. Overall, we must ensure that all who we advocate for have a seat at our combined tables." - Jodi Grinwald, Chief Executive Officer of MODC
Jodi will be replacing Ben Waldron, who was a past MODC President and held the Executive Director position for over 24 years. Under his guidance, the organization has achieved remarkable milestones, spearheaded numerous initiatives, and strengthened its position as a prominent advocate for the business community.
About MODC:
Monmouth-Ocean Development Council (MODC) is a networking and advocacy group dedicated to supporting the business environments of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey. MODC's membership includes hundreds of influential business, community and government leaders representing diverse groups throughout the bi-county region. MODC is dedicated to advancing economic growth, business development, and regional collaboration in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. MODC serves as a catalyst for strategic initiatives, advocacy, and networking opportunities that strengthen the economic vitality of the region. Learn more about MODC at: https://modc.com/
