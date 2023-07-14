Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Dele Lowman Declares Mayoral Candidacy Promising Visionary Leadership & Operational Excellence
Prominent Stonecrest Resident Dele Lowman Initiates Candidacy for Mayoral Seat
"I am running for Mayor of Stonecrest to raise the bar for our city and demonstrate the kind of forthright and effective leadership Stonecrest residents should expect from their elected officials." Dele Lowman
Lowman's professional career boasts a wealth of applied experience that will prove vital to the office of Mayor. Lowman honed her skills in organizational leadership as a past city and county executive, overseeing functions including strategic planning, human resources, communications, information technology, finance, legislative affairs, and elections. Under her leadership as Chair of the DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections, she oversaw a turnaround of the Voter Registration & Elections Office resulting in their recognition as the state's first Center for Elections Excellence. And her current role as a Senior Vice President with GovHR USA, an Illinois-based local government executive recruiting and consulting firm, grants her access to municipal governments around the country. Accordingly, Lowman possesses expert knowledge of local government with a pointed interest in the newly founded city of Stonecrest.
"In order for Stonecrest to flourish, we first need to do the basics well. That includes governing with transparency, getting our financial house in order, and stopping the revolving door of staff at City Hall. Then we can quickly turn our attention to the services, programs, and amenities that will enhance our quality of life and the character of our community." Dele Lowman
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lowman has a strong dedication to community engagement and economic advancement--
"We need leadership that will not only restore our credibility as a city, but has the skill and vision to help Stonecrest become a vibrant, prosperous community. I am committed to this cause, and I am ready to step up." Dele Lowman
Lowman's educational achievements include graduating from prestigious programs such as National Urban Fellows, Leadership ICMA (International City/County Managers Association)
With her visionary leadership, extensive expertise, and unwavering commitment to Stonecrest citizens, Dele Lowman is set to usher in a new era of progress for Stonecrest as its next and most impactful Mayor.
Follow her on the road to victory, and donate to Dele's campaign, HERE (http://www.deleforstonecrest.com/
For candidate media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2023