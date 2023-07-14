 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Dele Lowman for Stonecrest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109

Follow on Google News

Dele Lowman Declares Mayoral Candidacy Promising Visionary Leadership & Operational Excellence

Prominent Stonecrest Resident Dele Lowman Initiates Candidacy for Mayoral Seat
By:
 
 
Dls Headshot 12 2020
Dls Headshot 12 2020
ATLANTA - July 14, 2023 - PRLog -- Dele Lowman, a long-time resident of Stonecrest and highly accomplished community leader, officially announces her bid for the position of Mayor of Stonecrest. With a 20+ year, proven track record in public management, inclusive policy development, and a commitment to  community welfare, Lowman is poised to bring visionary leadership to the city.

"I am running for Mayor of Stonecrest to raise the bar for our city and demonstrate the kind of forthright and effective leadership Stonecrest residents should expect from their elected officials." Dele Lowman

Lowman's professional career boasts a wealth of applied experience that will prove vital to the office of Mayor. Lowman honed her skills in organizational leadership as a past city and county executive, overseeing functions including strategic planning, human resources, communications, information technology, finance, legislative affairs, and elections. Under her leadership as Chair of the DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections, she oversaw a turnaround of the Voter Registration & Elections Office resulting in their recognition as the state's first Center for Elections Excellence. And her current role as a Senior Vice President with GovHR USA, an Illinois-based local government executive recruiting and consulting firm, grants her access to municipal governments around the country. Accordingly, Lowman possesses expert knowledge of local government with a pointed interest in the newly founded city of Stonecrest.

"In order for Stonecrest to flourish, we first need to do the basics well. That includes governing with transparency, getting our financial house in order, and stopping the revolving door of staff at City Hall. Then we can quickly turn our attention to the services, programs, and amenities that will enhance our quality of life and the character of our community." Dele Lowman

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lowman has a strong dedication to community engagement and economic advancement--and through her efforts, she has witnessed firsthand the potential and resilience of the Stonecrest community. Lowman volunteered for the Stonecrest Economic Development Subcommittee during the city's formation, contributing to recommendations for the new city's economic development model. She later served as the founding President of the Stonecrest Citizens' Coalition (SCC), a grassroots organization with a mission to educate residents and advocate for transparent and accountable government. During her tenure, SCC partnered with other grassroots organizations to prevent harmful commercial development, advocate for MARTA rail expansion to Stonecrest, and mobilize parents to preserve access to Browns Mill Recreation Center. She has also served in several volunteer capacities at Browns Mill Elementary School and lent her strategic planning expertise to multiple community organizations in Stonecrest and South DeKalb.   Lowman's commitment to social justice has led her to write and advocate for policies promoting housing equity, tenants' rights, voter access, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment.

"We need leadership that will not only restore our credibility as a city, but has the skill and vision to help Stonecrest become a vibrant, prosperous community. I am committed to this cause, and I am ready to step up." Dele Lowman

Lowman's educational achievements include graduating from prestigious programs such as National Urban Fellows, Leadership ICMA (International City/County Managers Association), America's Leaders of Change, the Atlanta Regional Commission Regional Leadership Institute, and Leadership Broward. She is a distinguished graduate of Florida A&M University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, and Baruch College where she obtained her Masters of Public Administration.

With her visionary leadership, extensive expertise, and unwavering commitment to Stonecrest citizens, Dele Lowman is set to usher in a new era of progress for Stonecrest as its next and most impactful Mayor.

Follow her on the road to victory, and donate to Dele's campaign, HERE (http://www.deleforstonecrest.com/).

For candidate media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com.
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@synergyprservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Dele Lowman for Stonecrest
Industry:Government
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 14, 2023
Synergy PR Services News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 14, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share