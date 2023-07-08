REALTORS Drew Dellinger and June Hiller Named Garden City Realty Agents of the Month; Drew D

Contact

Kimberly Raley-Kimes

Communications and Marketing Manager

Kimberly Raley-Kimes
Communications and Marketing Manager
***@gardencityrealty.com

-- Garden City Realty has announced that Drew Dellinger is the Top Listing Agent, and June Hiller is the Top Selling Agent for June. Likewise, Drew Dellinger is the Top Listing Agent, and Bobby Streett is the Top Selling Agent of the Quarter.With more than 9.3 million in sales year-to-date, Dellinger ranks within the top four percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market.Dellinger was recognized as a Garden City Realty Platinum Club Member for his outstanding 2022 MLS ranking within the top 5% of total MLS sales volume. Likewise, he received the Top Listing Transactions of the Year, Top Total Transactions of the Year, Listing Agent of the Year, and Top Producer of the Year awards. He also received the Paramount Achievement Award for having more than $100 Million in sales volume as of 2022.Dellinger specializes in vacation, investment, and residential properties and is a top-reviewed 5-star agent by past clients. He is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of Realtors, and the National Association of REALTORS. He also holds the Certified Negotiations Expert (CNE) designation.With more than $3.6 million in sales year-to-date, Hiller ranks within the top 16 percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market.Hiller was recognized as a Garden City Realty Gold Club Member for her outstanding 2022 MLS ranking within the top 15% of total MLS sales volume.Hiller has been with Garden City Realty since 2001 and specializes in resort, vacation home, and residential markets throughout the Grand Strand. She is a member of CCAR, SCR, and NAR. She is also a 2004 graduate of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS leadership program and earned the Resort and Second-Home Market Specialist (RSPS) and Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) designations.With more than 12.7 million in sales year-to-date, Streett Property Consultants ranks within the top two percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market; of that total, Streett has had more than 4.5 million in sales.Streett has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 2004 and has been selling real estate since 1975. He is a member of NAR, SCR, and CCAR. Additionally, he is a Graduate of the REALTOR Institute (GRI) and holds the Recreation and Resort Specialist (RRS) designation. He is also working towards the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations. He previously received the certified insurance counselor (CIC) designation.Streett has held numerous positions with the South Carolina Association of REALTORS local and regional real estate associations. In 2001 he won the coveted REALTOR of the Year Award. Likewise, he was a Best Real Estate Agent finalist in the 2015, 2016, and 2021 Best of the Beach contest presented by The Sun News. In 2022, he was a finalist for Best Realtor in the WMBF Best of the Grand Strand contest.Streett Property Consultants was named Best Real Estate Team in The Sun News annual 2022 Best of the Beach awards.Dellinger is available at 843-446-2893 or Drew@EmailDrew.com.Hiller is available at 843-333-3201 or JHiller@GardenCityRealty.com.Streett is available at 843–229-2610 or Bobby@StreettPropertyConsultants.com.All 2023 statistics are based on active agents within MLS, with sales between January 1 and July 11, 2023.