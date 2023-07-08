Follow on Google News
New Audiobook Distribution App, Publishing, and Audio-Learning Company
ListenerU Ushers in the Future of Audiobooks and eLearning/Audio-Learning with Updated Mobile App and Launch of Audiobook Publishing Services
By: ListenerU Inc.
The launch is highlighted by the release of the inaugural ListenerU published audiobook, "How to Lead a Thriving School," written by local educator, Marg Dodds. This audiobook, recorded and edited at The Loft by award-winning music producer and Treble Charger frontman Greig Nori, and intern Brandon Ruch, is available exclusively on the ListenerU app. This collaborative venture underscores ListenerU's commitment to empowering Canadian authors, creators, and subject matter experts, offering a cost-effective, accessible platform for audiobook and audio learning course production, distribution, and marketing.
The updated ListenerU mobile app consists of a library of over 15,000 audiobooks and more than 30 audiobook-based certificate courses, serving as an innovative hub for authors, narrators, publishers, listeners, and learners. ListenerU seeks professionals and creators to create and sell their original audio learning content and audiobooks. The unique platform proposes industry-leading royalties for exclusive authors, fostering the creation of new content and reviving previously published works.
Moreover, the company's unique Publisher Membership Program, set to launch soon, promises a new way for publishers to sell their audiobooks for more profit, marking a new chapter in the audiobook publishing industry.
"We are trying to have something new, innovative, and financially rewarding for all creators on the ListenerU platform, which will allow our Listeners to have the best experience", says Brent Rouble, founder of ListenerU.
The company's vision extends to making northern Ontario a hub for audio-learning and audiobooks, enriching the Canadian audiobook landscape and contributing to the globally expanding markets for eLearning and audiobooks.
Amidst challenges in the eLearning and audiobook industries, ListenerU aspires to generate affordable, high-quality content and courses, and broaden flexible learning options, with an emphasis on adequately compensating creators. Its commitment to inclusive audio-learning caters to individuals who find print challenging, as well as those who struggle to find the time to fit traditional eLearning into their hectic schedules.
Audiobook production costs are typically too high for many authors, but ListenerU is trying to mitigate that by introducing flexible royalties, various recording options, and sponsorships. For individuals or corporations interested in sponsoring the production of a local audiobook, Brent Rouble can be contacted at brouble@listeneru.com or via LinkedIn.
About ListenerU
ListenerU is a pioneering audiobook and audio-learning mobile app-based company, headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. ListenerU combines the appeal of digital audiobooks with the certification and interactivity of online learning. With access to over 15,000 audiobooks and more than 30 audio-based certificate courses, ListenerU offers its subscribers a diverse learning and listening experience that is accessible, affordable, and flexible. ListenerU is revolutionizing the industry with innovative methods of delivering higher financial returns to authors, narrators, and publishers. The company continues to seek authors and subject matter experts to produce their audiobooks and audio courses. With its high-quality content, unique review system, publishing services, and creator support, ListenerU is set to redefine the eLearning and audiobook industries.
Subscribe through www.ListenerU.com for a discounted price, then download the app to start listening.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Brent Rouble, P.Geo
President and Founder
www.listeneru.com
Contact
Brent Rouble
***@listeneru.com
