Global Popstar Jahna Sebastian Performs at at Celebration Concert in Chelsea in London

-- Singer, songwriter, producer, philosopher, sound engineer, musician, and multi-instrumentalist, Jahna Sebastian decided to take her show to the next level and bring her musicianship in full force by performing at the prestigious Celebration Concert in Chelsea in London. She showcased her talents by producing a new concert program that was highly received. The concert took place at the esteemed Znaniye School and featured talented children. It was a deeply meaningful cultural event uniting people and respecting history.Ms. Sebastian began the set by enticing the concertgoers by performing brilliantly with her keyboard while deejaying, sound engineering, producing, and singing simultaneously with her mixing deck next to her. When asked about how she prepared for the show, Ms. Sebastian stated, "I knew I wanted to play a traditional instrument domra on my song 'Fearless' which is a new melody line that I composed specially two days before the performance. 'Fearless' is from my album 'and it was written to empower people in these important historical times."You can hear the emotion in Ms. Sebastian's voice in the song's chorus, giving the inspirational lyrics even more meaning. This is a single that truly lives up to its name with an empowering message that listeners can get behind.Playing the domra on the show was significant for Ms. Sebastian as this was an instrument she played from the age of 7 at the orchestra and it has now become one of her signature sounds.Ms. Sebastian also played her keyboard and did sound engineering on the song with rapper WhyBeeKay called 'Childhood in a Bag'. She has been working with rapper WhyBeeKay on her highly respected label, Multivizion Music on many tracks and this is a project she is highly proud of presenting. when she is performing with him as a producer and playing keys. This shows their collaboration as musicians artistically and organically.Ms. Sebastian was filmed by Elvis Eddie and was also interviewed, which was filmed by Oleg Korzun.Ms. Sebastian stated, "Music helps me connect with people in many different ways. Music is the universal language that connects people all around the world. Music tells the story of the people, the past, the present, the future. So let's put those legends on the map through music, culture, and art."About ZnaniyeZnaniye was established in 2003, driven by the desire to deliver a unique and dynamic education to students in London. Znaniye has proceeded to successfully hoist its flag and maintain the objective of navigating students through an educational journey to'Znaniye' means knowledge, which is why it resonates with her. Ms. Sebastian stated, "I am unfolding the knowledge I have to help people understand themselves and the universe through the Musical Book I am creating that includes my albums and other works. I am showing my vision in the light of the power of the words, sounds, and visuals that I create."