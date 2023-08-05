Ánimo Production presents the 7th annual Boleros de Noche concert at The Ford

L.A.'s own Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Martha Gonzalez and direct from Puerto Rico, Trio Remembranza

-- Captivating audiences for nearly a decade, Ánimo Production presents the 7th annual Boleros de Noche concert returning to The Ford on Saturday August 5, 2023 which is also the City of Los Angeles' official 'Boleros Day.'This year's Boleros de Noche concert features Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Martha Gonzalez with Puerto Rico's Rico Trio Remembranza.The 7th annual Boleros de Noche at The Ford on Saturday August 5 features a special performance by LA's own Martha Gonzalez—a Grammy Award-winning Chicana musician, composer, feminist music scholar, and founding member of the band Quetzal performing an all-bolero repertoire. Gonzalez has recorded, collaborated, and/or toured with artists such as; Los Lobos, Jackson Brown, Jaguares, Ozomatli, Taj Mahal, Tom Waits, Lila Downs, La Marisoul, La Santa Cecilia, and Sister Act II with Whoopi Goldberg, Lauryn Hill, and Mervyn Warren to name only a few. Gonzalez's tarima (stomp box) and zapateado dance shoes were acquired by the National Museum of American History and are on permanent display in the "One Nation Many Voices" exhibit in Washington, DC.Representing the world of the classic Puerto Rican romantic ballads with Trío Remembranza, one of the top active bolero groups from the island. The trio is comprised of founding members Mr. Angel "Junito" Delgado Jiménez, first voice and third guitar; as well as Mr. Angel "Guguini" Guzmán Camacho who performs his work as third voice and second guitar; along with these two magnificent musicians, Mr. Gabriel "Gaby" Rodriguez Ortiz who performs as second voice, first guitar and musical director.Declaring Boleros Day in LA:Boleros De Noche has become one of the most beloved music and cultural experiences in Los Angeles featuring local talent from Southern California to international stars of the Bolero music genre. That's why last year The City Council of Los Angeles declared August 5th as "Dia del Bolero," presenting Roberto Carlos' the Director of Ánimo Production, with the official declaration for his work in the preservation of bolero music in Los Angeles.Tickets: The FordWe would like to thank Madre Oaxacan Restaurant, Mezcaleria and Highland Cafe for their continued support.ABOUT BOLEROS DE NOCHE:L.A. cultural promoter Roberto Carlos launched the Boleros De Noche music series in 2015 in an effort to promote Latin American Bolero music history in Los Angeles. The series is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live Bolero music. For the past 3 years Boleros De Noche has been presented at The Ford, a historic 1,200 seat outdoor theater nestled in the Hollywood hills, and during those past three years Boleros De Noche has sold out the venue every single time.Created by cultural promoter Roberto Carlos, the series seeks to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American Bolero music history in Los Angeles and is quickly garnering multi-generational audiences. Now in its seventh year, the series is curated by its founder. An Oaxacan immigrant, Roberto Carlos, is a young Los Angeles-based artist/culture promoter who founded the series and has committed his musical journey to Bolero music and its traditions.Trio romantic Bolero music features the guitar, the complex instrumentation of a requinto (a smaller guitar typically tuned a fifth higher than a standard guitar), romantic lyrics and lush harmonies. It is considered by many to be the most romantic music genre of Latin America. The genre originated in Cuba in 1883 but gained international notoriety once the genre reached Mexico in the 1940s.ABOUT THE FORD:The Ford is a music venue in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The 1,200-seat outdoor amphitheater is situated within the Cahuenga Pass within the Santa Monica Mountains. Located in a County regional park, the facility is owned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and operated in partnership with the Ford Theater Foundation and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. For sheer beauty and intimacy, it's hard to beat The Ford for summer entertainment underneath the stars. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the open-air amphitheater is relatively intimate at just under 1,200 seats; no patron is more than 96 feet away from the stage.Boleros De Noche at The Ford Highlights 2022Website : www.bolerosdenoche.com