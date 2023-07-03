Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Prepare to be Transformed on a Profound Spiritual Journey: His Glory Announces its VIP & Winter Trip
By: His Glory
From November 30 to December 8, the VIP Trip to Israel 2023 will feature special guest General Michael Flynn along with accommodations at The King David Hotel.
Nestled in the heart of Jerusalem, The King David Hotel offers breathtaking views of the Old City and provides a serene and luxurious sanctuary for guests. With its rich history and unrivaled charm, this iconic hotel has been a symbol of hospitality and elegance for decades, welcoming dignitaries, celebrities, and discerning travelers from around the world.
Both the VIP and winter trips will guide participants through the footsteps of prophets, the heart of biblical narratives, and the revered sites that hold deep spiritual significance. Led by distinguished spiritual leader, teacher and guide, Pastor Dave Scarlett, this special pilgrimage offers a unique opportunity to deepen your understanding of the scriptures, forge a profound connection with your faith, and create lifelong memories.
"The VIP and Winter Trips to Israel 2023 are a sacred invitation to embark on a transformative journey, where hearts are ignited, faith is deepened, and souls are uplifted," said Pastor Dave Scarlett. "Through immersive experiences, powerful teachings, and encounters with the living history of Israel and the unique experience of walking the very steps of the life of Jesus Christ, participants will gain a deeper connection to their faith."
As participants consider and prepare for this trip, His Glory is also excited to announce the upcoming world groundbreaking premier of its documentary, Holy Land, on July 29th at 8pm Eastern Time. The trailer for Holy Land can be viewed at http://Hisglory.me/
Reservations for the VIP trip must be secured by July 14th. Both tours still have space available, but spaces are limited. Secure your place early to embark on this transformative pilgrimage, immerse yourself in the spiritual tapestry of Israel, and let biblical Israel come to life. For more information, including trip dates, detailed itinerary, and registration, visit the official His Glory website at https://hisglory.me/
About Pastor Dave Scarlett and His Glory:
Pastor Dave Scarlett has built a life of service as the pastor of His Glory from a less than traditional path. As a former US Marine and telecommunications executive, Pastor Scarlett's life was permanently changed and his path altered when he had a near death experience that took him to heaven. He met the lord, and learned he was welcome in heaven, although his 'report card' was empty. It was then he knew he must return to his earthly existence and devote himself to a life of service through Christ. Pastor Dave founded and has since bravely led His Glory. As a lead pastor for Clay Clark's Reawaken America tour, Pastor Dave has facilitated over 5000 baptisms since the tour's start in 2021. As part of the core Reawaken America tour, Pastor Dave has also built a strong relationship with America's General, Michael Flynn, and has pioneered relationships with global leaders who continue to bridge the gap between Jewish and Christian biblical prophecy.
To arrange an interview with Pastor Dave, please contact Johanna Maaghul at Johanna@nextwaveresources.com
Contact
Johanna Maaghul
***@nextwaveresources.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse