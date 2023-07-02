Follow on Google News
Los Angeles Tequila Festival Returns for a Spirited Celebration on Saturday, September 9th
The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") brings back its signature fundraising event for a fifth consecutive year "You Can't Spell Tequila Without LA"
By: The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation
The Los Angeles Tequila Festival is an annual celebration that showcases the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's most famous spirit. This event marks AMCFF's signature fundraising event to support the nonprofit's scholarship program, which predominantly benefits Latinx students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 scholars in efforts to create generational change among members of the most underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley.
As tequila aficionados from all walks of life gather under one roof, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience of indulging in top-notch tequila brands, discovering unique cocktail recipes, and immersing themselves in the vibrant culture that surrounds this beloved beverage while at the same time supporting a worthy cause.
Event Highlights:
For more information about LA Tequila Fest, visit: www.latequilafest.com and follow LA Tequila Fest via social media on Facebook @LAtequilafestival, and Instagram @latequilafest.
About The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation
The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to disadvantaged and low-income students. For 25 years, the AMCFF has been providing scholarships to students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 scholars in an effort to create generational change among members of underserved communities in Los Angeles. To learn more about AMCFF, please visit www.cardenasfoundation.org.
Contact
Marco A. Gonzalez
***@magopr.com
