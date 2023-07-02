 

Los Angeles Tequila Festival Returns for a Spirited Celebration on Saturday, September 9th

The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") brings back its signature fundraising event for a fifth consecutive year "You Can't Spell Tequila Without LA"
By: The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation
 
 
Latf Logo Lo Res 72ppi
Latf Logo Lo Res 72ppi
LOS ANGELES - July 6, 2023 - PRLog -- The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") announces the return of the highly anticipated Los Angeles Tequila Festival (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HRdqM39PnQ) bringing the city's tequila enthusiasts together for a day of unparalleled revelry and unforgettable flavors. Mark your calendars for this extraordinary event, set to take place on September 9, at the prestigious LA Center Studios.

The Los Angeles Tequila Festival is an annual celebration that showcases the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's most famous spirit. This event marks AMCFF's signature fundraising event to support the nonprofit's scholarship program, which predominantly benefits Latinx students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over  1,400 scholars in efforts to create generational change among members of the most underserved communities in the San Fernando Valley.

As tequila aficionados from all walks of life gather under one roof, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience of indulging in top-notch tequila brands, discovering unique cocktail recipes, and immersing themselves in the vibrant culture that surrounds this beloved beverage while at the same time supporting a worthy cause.

Event Highlights:
  1. Tequila and Mezcal Tastings: Sample a vast array of over 75 premium tequila and mezcal brands, from well-established favorites to emerging boutique labels. Immerse yourself in the flavors and nuances of the finest tequilas, guided by knowledgeable experts.
  2. Mixology Demonstrations: Learn from the masters of mixology as they showcase innovative tequila-based cocktails. Witness their creative flair and gain insights into crafting your own signature drinks.
  3. Authentic Cuisine: Savor delectable Mexican and international cuisine that pairs harmoniously with the complexities of tequila from a wide array of sought-after food trucks. From traditional tacos to all types of world gourmet dishes that pair extremely well with tequila and mezcal, indulge in a culinary journey like no other.
  4. Music and outdoor games and activities: Enjoy your favorite summer music vibes by some of LA's hottest DJs, and captivating and exciting outdoor games and activities throughout the day. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere and dance the day away.
  5. Artisan Market: Explore a bustling marketplace featuring local artisans and vendors offering tequila-related products, handcrafted items, and souvenirs. Discover unique treasures to commemorate your experience.
  6. VIP Experiences: Elevate your festival experience with exclusive VIP packages, including early access, private tastings, swag bags, and more. Enjoy the festival like a true connoisseur.
The Los Angeles Tequila Festival is an inclusive event that welcomes tequila enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers. Whether you're a tequila connoisseur or simply eager to explore the world of this renowned spirit, this festival promises an unforgettable experience. Tickets for the Los Angeles Tequila Festival are available for purchase through the festival's official website: www.latequilafest.com. Early ticket booking is highly recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly.

For more information about LA Tequila Fest, visit: www.latequilafest.com and follow LA Tequila Fest via social media on Facebook @LAtequilafestival, and Instagram @latequilafest.

About The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation

The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation ("AMCFF") is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to disadvantaged and low-income students. For 25 years, the AMCFF has been providing scholarships to students who personify the values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to the community. AMCFF has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to over 1,400 scholars in an effort to create generational change among members of underserved communities in Los Angeles. To learn more about AMCFF, please visit www.cardenasfoundation.org.

Marco A. Gonzalez
Source:The Andrés y María Cárdenas Family Foundation
