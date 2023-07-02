Follow on Google News
Retail Industry Exec David Happe Launches "Billion Dollar Seller" Coaching Platform for Walmart, eBay and Amazon Sellers
A free podcast called the Billion Dollar Seller adds to Happe's portfolio of services available through www.billiondollarseller.com
He built US Install into the #2 consumer electronics installation company in the country with Walmart stores as their largest customer, and then he sold the company. Then, he built Vigilant Personal Protection Systems into the #1 market share leader in self defense alarms, primarily on Amazon. He sold that company also. His most recent company sale, on behalf of his client, privately held Fox Labs, saw consumer products industry veteran David Happe parlay a retainer engagement into the sale of privately held Fox Labs pepper spray to a public company who wanted catalog expansion.
Happe was the lead consultant for Amazon when Amazon expanded into several categories during their rapid expansion window. Working at Amazon while living out of an Amazon penthouse at the Pike Place market in Seattle, he helped Amazon with the launch of the consumer electronics store while Amazon simultaneously launched the Toy category. He was a national buyer for Walmart stores in Bentonville, Arkansas buying a near billion dollar category of consumer electronics. Happe likes to joke that he went to college at Best Buy University, working as one of the youngest buyers in the history of Best Buy company while all of his peers pursued post-high school degrees.
Happe concepted the Akai television license with Samsung, arranging mass production in Asia which generated $100m in annual sales at the 4 year mark. He led the team as CEO of Samsung CCTV license with distribution to the wholesale club channel and the #1 market share position in DIY video surveillance. He completed several additional branded license agreements, all which made their way to big box retail.
And now, he's teaching other manufacturers and industry investors how to did what he did. Happe has assembled a small team of industry experts specializing in eCommerce sales, marketing and distribution and investor analysis and coaching. Concentrating on eBay, Amazon, and Walmart, services range from a free weekly podcast to "Ask Me Anything" style one time emails for $100, to hourly coaching engagements called "the Happe Hour" and for a select few companies, the Billion Dollar Seller is working with retained companies directly on long term engagements to promote their brands to the largest retailers in the United States. He's also consulting with investment firms and individual investors on retail and self defense industry investment analysis.
You can check out the latest from the Billion Dollar Seller podcast (https://podcasters.spotify.com/
For additional information, visit www.billiondollarseller.com where you'll find the podcast links, a whole list of Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com consulting offerings from Happe and his team, and even information on longer term engagements for manufacturers ready to take their business to the next levels with the world's largest retailers.
"In the old world, you devoted 30% of your time to building a great service and 70% of your time to shouting about it. In the new world, that inverts." – Jeff Bezos, Founder, Amazon.com
Billion Dollar Seller
***@billiondollarseller.com
