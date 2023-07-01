Follow on Google News
BH Properties Plans $1 Billion Investment into Affordable Housing
Bill Stoll joins LA-based real estate investment firm to lead new platform
By: BH Properties
An adjunct to the firm's value-add multifamily platform, the new platform will focus on low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC), Section 8 and age-restricted housing throughout the United States. For the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, which manages a 10 million-square-
"As long-term investors, our affordable housing strategy is driven by the annuity-like nature of the income stream and not the assumption of tax credits where most investors play," said Brooks. "We will be looking at assets with 100 or more units, typically following the expiration of the 15-year compliance period, where we can then hold them for as long as a decade. We believe we can benefit from the durable and consistent cash flow that a professionally managed asset can generate."
"Our goal is to build scale relatively quickly," added Andy Van Tuyle, Senior Managing Director Investments. "The addition of Bill, his contacts, reputation and experience will help expedite this effort."
Stoll, who will work closely with Van Tuyle, brings to BH more than $6 billion dollars in transaction experience over his nearly 14-year career at Steadfast Companies. Stoll, a graduate of San Diego State University, joined the Public Non-Traded REIT in 2009 as manager of a Southern California portfolio of 10 LIHTC properties, eventually rising to Executive Vice President of Acquisitions. In addition to completing the acquisition and disposition of nearly 150 multifamily, LIHTC and Section 8 properties, Stoll played an integral role in construction, financing and property management during his tenure at Steadfast.
"It's bittersweet to be leaving Steadfast, but Jim and Andy offered me an opportunity to lead and grow their new affordable housing platform," said Stoll. "I was impressed with BH Properties' well capitalized balance sheet, and their track record of making investment decisions quickly. This has allowed me to hit the ground running and we are already looking at potential investments in Texas, California, Arizona and Colorado."
About BH Properties
Founded 30 years ago, privately held BH Properties (http://www.bhproperties.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment company focusing on the acquisition and management of a geographically and product diverse portfolio of assets. The Los Angeles-based company, with regional offices in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Seattle, continues to focus on value-add transactions, distressed debt, gap financing, and ground leases. Today the company owns and operates nearly 10 million square feet across 16 states.
