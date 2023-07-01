Follow on Google News
Four of a Kind | Dennis Sisters Bring Family Approach to Caring for Candle Light Cove Residents
Easton Senior Living Community is 'Anchored in Relationships'
By: IntegraCare
The Easton assisted living community has four sisters on its team, each of those offering expertise and care to senior residents. The siblings include Melinda Dennis-Wheatley, Wynette Montgomery, Tynette Dennis-Howe and Lashell Dennis.
"Having the Dennis sisters on the Candle Light Cove team is a true testament to the value we place in relationships,"
The tight-knit sisters appreciate the opportunity to pursue a career while maintaining family bonds and helping to improve the lives of others in the senior living community.
"It is very special because we can see each other more," Lashell Dennis said. "We wouldn't see each other as much if we weren't working together."
"Because we get along, it creates a more positive environment for Candle Light Cove employees and residents," added Wynette Montgomery. "We have great communication because Melinda is the boss. She is the oldest!"
Melinda Dennis-Wheatley said that regardless of who's "the boss," the sisters support each other and the residents they serve.
"Wynette calls the shots," Melinda joked. "We all have each other's back."
Working with the senior residents has helped the four sisters honor the memory of their own family members.
"We lost our grandparents at any early age, so our residents at Candle Light Cove are more like extended family to us," Wynette Montgomery said.
This family-themed story began in 2014 when Melinda Dennis-Wheatley and Wynette Montgomery joined the Candle Light Cove team. Melinda and Wynette, who both have achieved Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Certified Medication Technician (CMT) status, brought their expertise and passion to the community.
"I had worked 21 years in a nursing home and shared time working at Candle Light Cove until an ankle injury prevented me from working both jobs," Melinda Dennis-Wheatley said.
After four years away, she returned to the CLC team. "I moved from the kitchen to a role assisting CNAs that I really enjoyed. It motivated me to pursue (CNA) certification, and I went to Chesapeake College and became a Certified Nursing Assistant."
Wynette Montgomery also was in the manufacturing field when one door closed and another opened, leading her to Candle Light Cove. "The company I worked for shut down. That job was paying for me to go to school," Wynette said. "I picked the (CNA/CMT) certification program, mainly because I felt I could accomplish this goal and go on to help others."
In May 2021, Tynette Dennis-Howe, followed her sisters and joined Candle Light Cove as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Tynette had previously worked at the community in 2005, which was before IntegraCare operated Candle Light Cove. She later pursued a career in manufacturing but after a closure at her workplace, Tynette decided to return to caregiving, with plenty of encouragement from her sisters.
"When the company I had worked for closed, I pursued a CNA degree," Tynette Dennis-Howe said. "I worked in a skilled nursing facility for a period of time until my sisters talked to me about driving a little farther for work. They encouraged me to join them on the team at Candle Light Cove."
The final piece of this sisterly puzzle was completed when Lashell Dennis became a Cuisineur in October 2021. A talented cook with a passion for culinary arts, Lashell found herself drawn to the senior living community after her sisters convinced her to join the Candle Light Cove team, enabling her to showcase her culinary talents while contributing to the care and happiness of the residents.
"I was looking for a part-time job in a field that I love, cooking," Lashell Dennis said. "I love being in the kitchen and making healthy meals that make our residents happy."
The family approach works for the Dennis Sisters, as well as the residents and the rest of the Candle Light Cove team.
"These dedicated and caring sisters make a lasting impact on our residents and other team members every day," Lyons said. "These women are leaders and are looked up to by other team-members and residents.
"There is a comfort-level that other team members, myself included, feel knowing that the Dennis sisters are here for a shift," she said. "What they do on a daily basis is truly humbling. They are working with our most vulnerable residents in memory care and they bring dedication and compassion to their work."
