RE/MAX Alliance Group Associates Named Among "America's Best"
By: RE/MAX Alliance Group
The prestigious survey is based on 2022 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals"
The following agents and teams are honorees at RE/MAX Alliance Group.
Individuals By Sales Volume
Listed among America's Best individuals by sales volume are Cindy Quinn and Christine Kourik of the Anna Maria Island office; Leonard Giarrano, Carey Beychok, Ryan Adamson and Reeny Kaney of the Sarasota office; Ryan Carson and Robert Anderson of the Siesta Key office; Warren Ring of the Trinity office; Karin Dubbs of the Englewood office; and Stacy Cunneen and Barbara Mollanazar of the Bradenton office.
Individuals by Transaction Sides
Joyce Ratliff of the Trinity office; Anita Rybarcyk and Laura Varner of the Spring Hill office; Barbara Mollanazar of the Bradenton office, and Cindy Quinn of the Anna Maria Island office were named among America's Best individuals by transaction sides.
Small Teams by Sales Volume
Listed among America's Best small teams by sales volume are Team Tritschler, the Glenn Brown Team, the Lamielle Group, the Trexler Team, the Keyser Team, the Cleary Group and Team McLaughlin of the Sarasota office; the Travis Group of the Bradenton office; the Arrazcaeta Team and Wooley Team of the Trinity office; the Kathy Damewood Team of the Englewood office; the Oakland Team of the Spring Hill office; and the Alpha Team of the Venice office.
Small Teams by Transaction Sides
The Kathy Damewood Team of the Englewood office, the Arrazcatea Team and the Mike Constantine Team of the Trinity office; Team Tritschler, the Lamielle Group, the Keyser Team, the Glenn Brown Team and the Trexler Team of the Sarasota office; and the Oakland Team of the Spring Hill office were listed among America's Best small teams by transaction sides.
Medium Teams by Sales Volume
The Stiver First International Team of the Englewood office; the Brewer Team and the Fevrier Group of the Sarasota office; and Team Richard Capes of the Bradenton office were named among America's Best medium teams by sales volume.
Medium Teams by Transaction Sides
The Stiver First International Team of the Englewood office; the Brewer Team and the Fevrier Group of the Sarasota office; and Team Richard Capes of the Bradenton office were named among America's Best medium teams by transaction sides.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
PHOTO: From Left
(Top Row) Ryan Adamson; Robert Anderson; D.J. Arrazcaeta; Carey Beychok; Lee Brewer of Brewer Team.
(Second Row) Glenn Brown of Glenn Brown Team; Robert Massengill, Richard Capps, Stephen Arters, Jo-Lee Mansfield, Amanda Childers, Jane Bear, Jenny Payne and Holly Cole of Team Richard Capps; Ryan Carson; Missy and Joe Cleary of Cleary Group; Mike Constantine of Mike Constantine Team.
(Third Row) Stacy Cunneen; Karin Dubbs; John Fevrier of Fevier Group; Leonard Giarrano; Reeny Kaney.
(Fourth Row) Kathy Damewood of Kathy Damewood Team; Brett Keyser of Keyser Team; Christine Kourik; Joey Lamielle of Lamielle Group.
(Fifth Row) Marcia & Dick McLaughlin of Team McLaughlin; Barbara Mollanazar; Brittney, Sharie & Brad Oakland of Oakland Team; Cindy Quinn; Joyce Ratliff.
(Sixth Row) Warren Ring; Anita Rybarczyk; Bailey Nichol, Ryan Roberts, Mary Clemans, Katrina Shrode, Sandy Strickler, Carla Stiver, Alex Chirillo, Stacey Becker, Oskar Nuut and Sandra Newell of Stiver First International Team; Christy & Jay Travis of Travis Group.
(Seventh Row) John & Larissa Trexler of Trexler Team; Rachel, Rick and Caroline Tritchler of Tritchler Team; Laura Varner; Denise Wooley and Alyssa Smith of Wooley Team; Lisa Zambuto of Alpha Team
