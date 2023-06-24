Follow on Google News
National engineering firm Garver expandsfootprint into Greenville, SC
By: Garver
Founded in 1919 and based in Arkansas, Garver today is employee-owned with more than 1,200 employees and has been on the ground floor of highways, bridges, airport runways, and water and wastewater infrastructure that communities across America need to grow and prosper.
The firm offers a wide range of services focused on aviation, buildings, construction, enterprise solutions, federal, survey, transportation, water, and wastewater, and sits in the top 100 of the Engineering News-Record's prestigious Top 500 Design Firms list.
"The quality of life, business-friendly climate and proximity to high quality engineering and technology institutions made Greenville County a natural choice for Garver to establish our fourth eastern region Water Design Center," said Chris Gatling, Garver's Greenville Office Director. "The energy and vitality of Greenville makes downtown Greenville a perfect location for our new Water Design Center."
Garver's WDCs are centers of excellence that combine various engineering disciplines to focus solely on complex water and wastewater designs, described by the company as "where academia meets industry and where research meets application."
Garver's team has already grown to 25 members here and expects to expand into larger quarters at Two Liberty Square, ultimately hosting 100 employees over the next several years.
"This office will support new and existing water and wastewater clients in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama, as well as provide clients with the support of high-performance teams calibrated to provide sophisticated, custom treatment solutions," said Gatling. "Our in-person collaboration and small teams approach delivers expertise and creativity necessary for each project. And it means that we offer more mentoring, leadership, and growth opportunities to team members, making our operation nimble and more effective overall which ultimately benefits the client."
