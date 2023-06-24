National engineering firm Garver expandsfootprint into Greenville, SC

By: Garver

Garver, a multidisciplined engineering, planning, and environmental services firm with a presence in 17 states, is expanding its East Coast footprint by adding a new full service Water Design Center (WDC) in Greenville, South Carolina. The company's expansion will create approximately 100 new jobs in downtown Greenville.Founded in 1919 and based in Arkansas, Garver today is employee-owned with more than 1,200 employees and has been on the ground floor of highways, bridges, airport runways, and water and wastewater infrastructure that communities across America need to grow and prosper.The firm offers a wide range of services focused on aviation, buildings, construction, enterprise solutions, federal, survey, transportation, water, and wastewater, and sits in the top 100 of the Engineering News-Record's prestigious Top 500 Design Firms list."The quality of life, business-friendly climate and proximity to high quality engineering and technology institutions made Greenville County a natural choice for Garver to establish our fourth eastern region Water Design Center," said Chris Gatling, Garver's Greenville Office Director. "The energy and vitality of Greenville makes downtown Greenville a perfect location for our new Water Design Center."Garver's WDCs are centers of excellence that combine various engineering disciplines to focus solely on complex water and wastewater designs, described by the company as "where academia meets industry and where research meets application."Garver's team has already grown to 25 members here and expects to expand into larger quarters at Two Liberty Square, ultimately hosting 100 employees over the next several years."This office will support new and existing water and wastewater clients in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama, as well as provide clients with the support of high-performance teams calibrated to provide sophisticated, custom treatment solutions," said Gatling. "Our in-person collaboration and small teams approach delivers expertise and creativity necessary for each project. And it means that we offer more mentoring, leadership, and growth opportunities to team members, making our operation nimble and more effective overall which ultimately benefits the client.""We are delighted to welcome a national brand like Garver to Greenville County as home to their new offices and Water Design Center," said Greenville County Council Chair and Board Member Dan Tripp. "Greenville's quality of life, robust economy and community vitality provides a powerful draw to organizations like Garver that can choose to go anywhere yet select our community. We wish Garver success long into the future.""Greenville is a hub of innovation with a strong workforce pipeline in the engineering field thanks to nearby colleges and universities. We are delighted that Garver chose us as the site for their newest world-class design center," added Mayor Knox White