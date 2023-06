AJ Coleman, Chicago Author, Tells His Widower's Survival Story in a Live Webinar

This webinar deals with raising an infant as a young widower and coping other challenges as they surfaced.

By: National Widowers' Organization, Inc., Men's Grief

Frederick Spero

***@nationalwidowers.org Frederick Spero

-- AJ Coleman, author of "Keep Those Feet Moving" will share his story of loss and provide his widower's 8-step guide to surviving and thriving against all odds in a webinar hosted by the National Widowers' Organization.Coleman says. "Many of us don't know or understand what our life's purpose is or how to achieve it. I didn't know my life's purpose for a long time. Sometimes it takes an unthinkable event to occur in order for the purpose to reveal itself. For me, it began with a cancer diagnosis. Not mine, it was my wife's diagnosis—brain cancer, with a prognosis of less than two years to live. From that moment on, my entire perception of life changed. The world looked different. I cried for a few moments and then collected my thoughts. I decided that no matter what was coming, I would rise up and fight alongside my wife. It was during my wife's fight, and then ultimately when I lost her, that I discovered my life's mission: to inspire those directly or indirectly affected by cancer and other personal challenges to keep moving forward. However, to be completely honest, it took me some time to figure things out. In fact, it was a full five years after my wife's initial diagnosis before I finally broke my silence through blogging—I haven't looked back since."For more information contact info@nationalwidowers.org.The National Widowers' Organization, a 501c3 nonprofit, was formed in 2009 to help widowers deal with the death of their spouse or life partner and has expanded to understanding and promoting support for men and their families dealing with all forms of grief. Help and support is here for you and them at the National Widowers' Organization ( http://www.nationalwidowers.org/ ) and The Men's Grief Network (http://www.mensgriefnetwork.org/)Our mission is to support the community of men in grief by raising public awareness, providing education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website (www.nationalwidowers.org)or Men's Greif Network (www.mensgriefnetwork.org). Contact us by email for more information at info@nationalwidowers.org