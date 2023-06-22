Follow on Google News
Garden City Realty expands key departments to accommodate growing market
Likewise, Garden City Realty had made numerous organizational structural changes, beginning in August 2021, when President Dennis McElveen transferred his stock to his son, Andrew (Drew) H. McElveen, a licensed South Carolina Real Estate Broker. Today, Garden City Realty's stockholders include President W. Lee Hewitt III and Vice President Andrew (Drew) H. McElveen. Dennis McElveen remains a mentor and leader within Garden City Realty's Owner Services department.
As part of Garden City Realty's ongoing initiative to make bold moves in pursuit of excellence, Micah McCord was promoted to Owner Services Manager. McCord joined Garden City Realty in August 2022 as an Owner Services Coordinator. He holds a BA in Human Resource Management from Coastal Carolina University and is a former Operations Director with Chick-fil-A in Murrells Inlet. In October 2022, he obtained his property management license.
Heidi Spencer has been promoted to Owner Services Supervisor. Spencer joined Garden City Realty in February 2015 as a Vacation Specialist in Guest Services and began assisting Owner Services in September 2016. She transitioned to Owner Services in January 2017 as an Owner Services Coordinator. Heidi graduated from Pensacola Christian College, where she studied early childhood education, humanities, and exercise science. She received her Property Manager license in 2021.
Alicia Valesey was promoted to Communications and Marketing Supervisor in March. Valesey joined Garden City Realty in the fall of 2018 as a Vacation Specialist in Guest Services. She transferred to Marketing in late 2019 as the Communications and Marketing Coordinator. Valesey graduated from Coastal Carolina University with degrees in Business Management and Marketing. Likewise, she holds a Certified Digital Marketing Professional (CDMP) certification and is a member of the American Marketing Association.
In 2022, Garden City Realty took action to build its Communications and Marketing team by welcoming Robin Horne as the department Administrative Coordinator and Virginia Culp as Social Media and Visual Communications Coordinator. Horne has a diploma in website design and a long career in website development, strategic marketing, and sales. Culp holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Coastal Carolina University and is a member of the American Marketing Association.
Other noteworthy staffing additions and promotions within the company include:
Gail Brown joined the company as Human Resources Manager. Brown graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has worked in Human Resources since 1992. Before joining Garden City Realty, Brown was the HR Director for Allen Tate Real Estate, LLC.
Kelly Brannan joined the sales team as Sales and Relocation Coordinator. Brannan mentors the agents and oversees the day-to-day activities within the sales department. She obtained her REALTOR® license in 2023. Additionally, in a press release dated April 14, Garden City Realty announced that it had welcomed seven new agents to the sales team.
The Operations Department expanded by welcoming BJ Cribb and Eddie Kellam as Operations Assistants.
Vacation Specialist Devon Deines was promoted to Guest Services Supervisor. Likewise, Leigh Schubert joined Garden City Realty as a Guest Services Supervisor, and Jamie Tapp joined the team of Vacation Specialists.
In Maintenance, David Rakentine was promoted to Maintenance Supervisor. Stacy Levin joined the team as a Maintenance Administrator with Kalli Badger, and Greg Miller and Thomas Slattery joined as Maintenance Technicians.
Richie Cheeks transferred from maintenance to join Maria Coshin as Co-Laundry Manager, and Mel Collins was promoted to Laundry Lead.
The Housekeeping Department welcomed Melissa "Missi" Collins as a Housekeeping Supervisor.
A press release dated March 8 announced the promotion of Ashley Dixon to Director of Client Services.
For a complete directory of Garden City Realty's staff, please visit https://www.gardencityrealty.com/
Garden City Realty has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible. In doing so, the staff and clients benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time while ensuring the continued high quality of the brand.
Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a full-service Garden City Beach, South Carolina-based real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services. Open Monday through Sunday from 9-5 p.m. or available 24/7 online by visiting www.GardenCityRealty.com. Garden City Realty has been voted the Best Vacation Rental Company, Best Property Management Company, and Best Real Estate Company on the Grand Strand. In recent years, Garden City Realty has grown substantially and is looking to achieve similar increases during the upcoming summer months.
