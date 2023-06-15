Tarps Now® Releases DIY Guide to Clear Tarps and Plastic Sheeting for Greenhouse Covers

Guide Details use of Plastic Sheeting, Poly Sheeting and Clear Poly Tarps for DIY Greenhouse Applications

Noting that modern greenhouses typically feature a framed structure with a double sloped, single sloped, or arched roof, enclosed either by glass panes or transparent materials to allow the essential transmission of natural light. Clear materials such as polyethylene and vinyl have emerged as cost sensitive, reliable, easy-to-use, durable, and safe options for enclosing greenhouses. Polyethylene is a popular type of plastic widely used in manufacturing. It is lightweight and durable, making it an excellent choice for greenhouses. However, it may not be as transparent as other materials, potentially limiting desired clear views. Greenhouse tarps are commonly made from either polyethylene or vinyl, with each material offering its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is crucial to choose the appropriate material for your greenhouse applications. Another prevalent option is vinyl. Vinyl tarps are more transparent than polyethylene being as clear as glass. Vinyl is also a durable material that withstands adverse weather conditions such as wind, rain, snow, debris, UV rays, tears, and abrasions. While it remains relatively lightweight and easy to handle, it is slightly heavier and less pliable compared to poly fabrics.