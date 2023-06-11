Follow on Google News
Introducing "Concrete Clues": A Cozy Mystery Inspired by Real-Life Unknown Human Remains Cases
By: CEAT, LLC
"Concrete Clues" takes readers on an investigative journey, drawing inspiration from a real-life unknown human remains case. Christine Burke's unique expertise in genetic genealogy shines through the pages, as she weaves together an exciting narrative that blends elements of mystery, suspense, and scientific discovery. This fictional work not only entertains but also sheds light on the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in solving such cases.
CEAT is at the forefront of providing exceptional services and training to both law enforcement professionals and the general public in the field of genetic genealogy. By leveraging the power of this cutting-edge discipline, CEAT assists in identifying persons of interest, including biological family members and suspects, as well as unknown human remains. The proceeds generated from "Concrete Clues" will directly support CEAT's ongoing efforts to bring these crucial services to agencies lacking the capability to perform them in-house.
"Concrete Clues" serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Christine Burke, a retired police detective, whose passion for forensic genetic genealogy has led her to push boundaries and explore new frontiers. As a forensic genetic genealogist, Christine's work is vital in solving cold cases and providing answers to families who have long awaited closure. Now, through her fiction debut, she brings her expertise to a wider audience, raising awareness and rallying support for the identification of unidentified human remains.
According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), there are currently approximately 14,483 unidentified human remains cases. With each turn of the page in "Concrete Clues," readers will not only embark on a mysterious adventure but also contribute to the resolution of these cases. By purchasing this gripping novel, individuals will be directly supporting the efforts to bring closure to families and justice to those affected.
"Concrete Clues" has already become a number one new release, garnering acclaim and captivating readers. The book has received praise for its compelling storytelling, meticulous research, and the unique perspective it offers on the challenges faced by forensic genetic genealogists. Readers and critics alike have embraced the novel as an engaging and thought-provoking contribution to the genre.
"Concrete Clues" is now available for purchase on Amazon in eBook and paperback. To learn more about Continuing Education And Training, LLC and their pioneering work in genetic genealogy, please visit https://www.geneticgenealogyforlawenforcement.com/
About Continuing Education And Training, LLC (CEAT): Continuing Education And Training, LLC is a leading provider of services and training in genetic genealogy for law enforcement agencies and the public. CEAT specializes in using genetic genealogy to identify persons of interest, biological family members, suspects, and unknown human remains. By bringing these crucial services and training to law enforcement agencies, CEAT aims to aid in solving cold cases and providing closure to families in need.
