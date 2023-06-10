Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
OSCR360 Team to Promote School Safety and Emergency Preparedness at Indianapolis NASRO Conference
By: L-Tron
The NASRO 2023 Conference will feature three keynote presentations. Retired Deputy Chief of Arvada Police Department, AJ DeAndrea, and his daughter Madalena, an active shooter survivor, will present, "Dark Nights of the Soul; When Terror Hits Home." Dr. Bernie James, Pepperdine University Professor of Law, will present, "School Safety and the Law 2023: 'Fix-it Guide' for Protecting and Educating." Molly Hudgens will present, "Saving Sycamore: The School Shooting that Never Happened."
The conference will offer several NASRO certification courses, as well as networking events, vendor exhibits, and dozens of breakout sessions on the trending topics of today.
Trevor DiMarco and Julianne Pangal will represent L-Tron at NASRO 2023 and look forward to sharing OSCR360 with conference participants.
"We are eager to meet and collaborate with school resource officers from all over the country at the upcoming NASRO 2023 Conference,"
The patented OSCR360 is an emergency pre-planning tool that comprehensively captures, stores, and presents detailed 360-degree images of school campuses, inside and out. OSCR360 empowers school resource officers, law enforcement officers, first responders, and school administrators and staff by helping them prepare for the unthinkable (https://www.l-
In addition to OSCR360's emergency preparedness features, OSCR360 is used by agencies nationwide to investigate and prosecute major and minor crimes, crashes, and fire- and environmental-
Additional Information:
To discover more about the conference and to register, please visit: https://www.nasro.org/
About L-Tron
For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to "Back the Blue" in our own state, and in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse