Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
IntegraCare CAR Program Gives Employee New Vehicle for Perfect Attendance
Native of Ethiopia was among 42 who didn't miss a day of work in 2022
By: IntegraCare
A native of Ethiopia who resides in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Zqusquam has been a Cuisineur at the senior living community for five years. She takes pride in the fact that she never takes a day off. But on a late May afternoon, Zqusquam worried about her next ride to work.
"She arrived here at 11 o'clock in the morning and she said she'd have to find a different ride to work because her son's car had something wrong with its tail end and needed fixed," said Lisa Smith, Dining Experience Director at Magnolias of Lancaster. "She was worried about how she was going to get to work from here on out. Then, the car drove up and it was for her."
In an example of impeccable timing, Zqusquam's name randomly was drawn from among 34,561 entrees in a raffle as part of IntegraCare's Continued Attendance Rewards (CAR) Program. She won a bright red 2023 Hyundai Elantra, capping a day of celebration and anticipation throughout 18 IntegraCare communities located in three states.
"Our CAR Program is at the heart of our mission, striving to make our team members' lives better," said Shannon Joyce, IntegraCare Director of Human Resources and Risk Management. "Reliable transportation is a big part of our team members' lives and directly impacts their performance at work. We are honored to be able to offer a program that offers them this life-changing opportunity."
IntegraCare has given away a vehicle as part of its innovative CAR Program every year since the first contest was held in 2016, based on 2015 attendance. In fact, as part of the inaugural contest, IntegraCare presented a new car to a lucky team member at eight different senior living communities it operated back then.
The contest, like IntegraCare, has grown in the years since 2015. Team members earn raffle tickets for each week of perfect attendance accumulated throughout the year. Those tickets are collected at each community and included in the overall drawing.
In addition to the car giveaway, IntegraCare also presents grand prizes and other prizes as part of the CAR Program. The annual event is live-streamed on IntegraCare's Facebook page and promoted on individual community social media platforms.
On the day of the car giveaway, Joyce and Brittany Balouris, IntegraCare Director of Team Member Experience and Engagement, secretly drove to Lancaster, as IntegraCare team members watched the live stream in anticipation, hoping to see the red Elantra pull up to their community.
"It is so meaningful to see an extremely reliable, dedicated team member be rewarded for their consistent and quality performance,"
Zqusquam initially considered skipping the gathering of team members who were waiting to see if the new car was Lancaster-bound. After all, she was worried about her own family's car.
"I said I regret to come outside too, but Michelle (Butler) said, 'Seble, maybe you will win the car,'" Zqusquam said. "I said, 'OK, but it is for my family. It's great."
Butler's words rang true, much to the surprise of Zqusquam, who added this once-in-a-lifetime experience to the list of reasons she appreciates her job at the IntegraCare community.
"Magnolias of Lancaster is the best place to work," Zqusquam said. "I'd like to work here forever, until I retire. I don't want to work at another place."
IntegraCare's CAR Program had made an impact on attendance. Total IntegraCare team members with perfect attendance during the CAR Program years has steadily increased:
"The CAR Program has been a life-changing experience that rewards dedicated IntegraCare team members for their commitment to our senior living communities, the residents and their fellow workers," IntegraCare CEO Larry Rouvelas said.
"At IntegraCare, we are fortunate to have a truly caring and compassionate team. Seble is one of 42 people who showed up to work every day in 2022. We appreciate her effort and the efforts of our entire IntegraCare team."
Visit: https://www.integracare.com
Media Contact
Shannon Joyce, Dir Human Resources/Risk Mgt
***@integracare.copm
724.940.5544, Ext. 109
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse