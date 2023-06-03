 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* #SeniorLiving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lancaster
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2023
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Follow on Google News

IntegraCare CAR Program Gives Employee New Vehicle for Perfect Attendance

Native of Ethiopia was among 42 who didn't miss a day of work in 2022
By: IntegraCare
 
 
EOO Michelle Butler (L), car winner Seble Zqusquam
EOO Michelle Butler (L), car winner Seble Zqusquam
LANCASTER, Pa. - June 7, 2023 - PRLog -- Thoughts of her family's "car trouble" weighed on Seble Zqusquam as she and her team recently prepared lunch for the senior living residents at Magnolias of Lancaster.

A native of Ethiopia who resides in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Zqusquam has been a Cuisineur at the senior living community for five years. She takes pride in the fact that she never takes a day off. But on a late May afternoon, Zqusquam worried about her next ride to work.

"She arrived here at 11 o'clock in the morning and she said she'd have to find a different ride to work because her son's car had something wrong with its tail end and needed fixed," said Lisa Smith, Dining Experience Director at Magnolias of Lancaster. "She was worried about how she was going to get to work from here on out. Then, the car drove up and it was for her."

In an example of impeccable timing, Zqusquam's name randomly was drawn from among 34,561 entrees in a raffle as part of IntegraCare's Continued Attendance Rewards (CAR) Program. She won a bright red 2023 Hyundai Elantra, capping a day of celebration and anticipation throughout 18 IntegraCare communities located in three states.

"Our CAR Program is at the heart of our mission, striving to make our team members' lives better," said Shannon Joyce, IntegraCare Director of Human Resources and Risk Management. "Reliable transportation is a big part of our team members' lives and directly impacts their performance at work. We are honored to be able to offer a program that offers them this life-changing opportunity."

IntegraCare has given away a vehicle as part of its innovative CAR Program every year since the first contest was held in 2016, based on 2015 attendance. In fact, as part of the inaugural contest, IntegraCare presented a new car to a lucky team member at eight different senior living communities it operated back then.

The contest, like IntegraCare, has grown in the years since 2015. Team members earn raffle tickets for each week of perfect attendance accumulated throughout the year. Those tickets are collected at each community and included in the overall drawing.

In addition to the car giveaway, IntegraCare also presents grand prizes and other prizes as part of the CAR Program. The annual event is live-streamed on IntegraCare's Facebook page and promoted on individual community social media platforms.

On the day of the car giveaway, Joyce and Brittany Balouris, IntegraCare Director of Team Member Experience and Engagement, secretly drove to Lancaster, as IntegraCare team members watched the live stream in anticipation, hoping to see the red Elantra pull up to their community.

"It is so meaningful to see an extremely reliable, dedicated team member be rewarded for their consistent and quality performance," said Michelle Butler, Executive Operations Officer at Magnolias of Lancaster. "The excitement felt by Seble, who humbly accepted the car, was heartfelt. It also was amazing to see the excitement from the rest of the team and the residents. IntegraCare strives to honor team members and this colossal moment demonstrated the true meaning of community -- when one person on the team wins, we all win."

Zqusquam initially considered skipping the gathering of team members who were waiting to see if the new car was Lancaster-bound. After all, she was worried about her own family's car.

"I said I regret to come outside too, but Michelle (Butler) said, 'Seble, maybe you will win the car,'" Zqusquam said. "I said, 'OK, but it is for my family. It's great."

Butler's words rang true, much to the surprise of Zqusquam, who added this once-in-a-lifetime experience to the list of reasons she appreciates her job at the IntegraCare community.

"Magnolias of Lancaster is the best place to work," Zqusquam said. "I'd like to work here forever, until I retire. I don't want to work at another place."

IntegraCare's CAR Program had made an impact on attendance. Total IntegraCare team members with perfect attendance during the CAR Program years has steadily increased:
  • 2016 perfect attendance – 15
  • 2017 perfect attendance – 20
  • 2018 perfect attendance – 24
  • 2019 perfect attendance – 35
  • 2020 perfect attendance – 36
  • 2021 perfect attendance – 30
  • 2022 perfect attendance – 42

"The CAR Program has been a life-changing experience that rewards dedicated IntegraCare team members for their commitment to our senior living communities, the residents and their fellow workers," IntegraCare CEO Larry Rouvelas said.

"At IntegraCare, we are fortunate to have a truly caring and compassionate team. Seble is one of 42 people who showed up to work every day in 2022. We appreciate her effort and the efforts of our entire IntegraCare team."

Visit: https://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Shannon Joyce, Dir Human Resources/Risk Mgt
***@integracare.copm
724.940.5544, Ext. 109
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.copm
Tags:#SeniorLiving
Industry:Automotive
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASSolutions News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jun 07, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share