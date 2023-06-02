Follow on Google News
Foundation Capital Achieves Milestone: Client Assets Under Management Crosses $100 Million USD
Foundation Capital's target investors includes high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and family offices. The increase in assets under management is largely attributed to reinvestments from original investors following a high ROI period over 2022. Additionally, the increase in assets can be attributed to recent acquisition of new investors following entry into new oil industry partnerships.
CEO of Foundation Capital, Jacques Holcomb had the following comments surrounding this recent accomplishment:
Foundation Capital's success can be attributed to its team of seasoned professionals who possess deep expertise in their investing niche surrounding oil and heavy equipment. By leveraging their knowledge and experience, the company has been able to broker equipment contracts and lease equipment during low inventory and high rate environments. These tailored investment strategies are designed to deliver good returns amidst the complexities of today's turbulent financial markets. Foundation Capital maintains an unwavering commitment to their clients' financial success and maintains low risk through its dedication to contractually backed agreements.
Foundation Capital CEO Holcomb continues, "Over $100 million in assets under management is an especially rewarding milestone for our company given our investment model." Foundation Capital returns investments and any profits earned from those investments to their clients upon completion of fixed investment periods. To have continued growth in assets under management illustrates our clients trust and reaffirms our investment model and thesis. We are deeply grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in us. Our clients continued partnership is a testament to our mutual success, and it is not something we take lightly. We look forward to serving our current and future clients as we continue to grow".
Looking ahead, Foundation Capital remains dedicated to delivering exceptional investment performance, as well as increasing its suite of investment opportunities. The company will continue to adapt to evolving market conditions, leveraging its existing relationships and experience in the oil tanks and heavy equipment space to deliver value to their clients.
ABOUT
Foundation Capital is a leading investment company specializing in wealth management solutions. With a client-centric approach, the company provides tailored investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and family offices. Foundation Capital specializes in fixed term contractual large equipment rentals, providing service in high-demand and low-inventory periods, historically ensuring higher rate of return on low risk investments. You can learn https://foundationcapitalinvestments.com/
Contact
Foundation Capital Investments
***@foundationcapitalinvestments.com
