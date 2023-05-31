Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron and OSCR360 Return from International Arson Training Conference
By: L-Tron
The IAAI conference provided instruction from international fire investigation experts, offered multiple networking opportunities for conference attendees, and showcased a variety of technology and equipment created to assist fire agencies.
The L-Tron team was pleased to meet investigators from across the United States and Canada, as well as teams from as far away as Hawaii, Brazil, and Taiwan. OSCR360 was well-received by investigators from fire departments, fire marshals, and private investigators. Several current OSCR360 customers attended the conference and reported that they use the system regularly at their fire scenes and have been pleased with OSCR's capabilities.
L-Tron's Julianne Pangal says, "One of the most common questions we were asked was what makes OSCR360 different? We had the opportunity to demonstrate OSCR's unique software features that allow for digital evidence storage, case organization, and a virtual walkthrough of the scene. The system is valuable for investigators when a scene may be unsafe to enter or in dark, soot and ash-filled scenes."
On scene, OSCR360 comprehensively captures detailed 360-degree images of fire and arson cases. Then, any additional digital evidence gathered from the scene can be organized and stored within the OSCR software as a clickable "point of interest" within the 360-degree photo. OSCR's software incorporates map and blueprint overlays, GPS and time stamp data, and a notes feature, providing additional clarity and perspective. A completed OSCR project results in a compelling 360-degree virtual walkthrough of the scene for investigators, juries, and insurance companies to review the case.
To discover more about OSCR360 for fire investigation, visit: https://www.l-
To discover more about next year's conference, visit https://www.iaaiitc.com/
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a New York State business, and we are proud to work with fire investigators & first responders in our own state, as well as across all 50 states nationwide. We support public safety agencies through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse