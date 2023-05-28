Follow on Google News
People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
"Writing Our Stories" project will provide funding for a series of reading and writing workshops to be held in English and Spanish at New Jersey and Pennsylvania sites.
By: People & Stories
"We are honored to receive this generous grant, selected from among 1,130 projects across the country, allowing us to provide opportunities for individuals to experience literature in a new way and develop their own voices through creative writing," P&S/GyC Board Co-Chair Andrea Honore said recently.
The "Writing Our Stories" project will provide funding for a series of reading and writing workshops to be held in English and Spanish at the following sites:
ABOUT THE PROGRAM:
"Literature:
People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos' methodology is designed to remove obstacles to the reward of reading, especially for adults and young adults who have not experienced the power of literature.
For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news (https://www.arts.gov/
ABOUT PEOPLE & STORIES/GENTE Y CUENTOS:
People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos (P&S/GyC)
Our programs, offered in English and Spanish, use oral readings and structured dialogues of complex short stories to invite participants to connect their own varied life experiences to the universal themes found in great literature. Now in its 50th year, our program methodology effectively removes obstacles to the rewards of reading, especially for adults and young adults who identify as not having the skill, confidence, or motivation to read independently.
Our participants include men and women who are incarcerated or engaged in re-entry, residents in halfway houses and homeless shelters, recent immigrants, and low-income seniors in residential settings. By and large, the individuals we serve are reading at or below a 5th grade level, have not completed high-school, or are economically disadvantaged. A critical bridge, People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos provides hope and skills for moving forward.
People and Stories/Gente y Cuentos is located at 295 Eggerts Crossing Road, Lawrenceville, NJ and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment. Most programs are held at partner sites and other locations. For more information, call 609-882-4926 or visit www.peopleandstories.org
