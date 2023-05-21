 

Announcing PLM Road Map EMEA & PDT Europe 2023

This PLM-focused event will take place in Paris, France in November.
By: CIMdata
 
 
Plan to attend PLM Road Map & PDT in Paris, France
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - May 25, 2023 - PRLog -- CIMdata and Eurostep announce that PLM Road Map EMEA & PDT 2023 Europe will take place on 15 & 16 November at the Renaissance Hotel in La Defense, Paris, France. The theme is "The Digital Thread in a Heterogeneous, Extended Enterprise Reality: A Call for PLM Professionals to Share their Knowledge and Experience."

PLM Road Map & PDT 2023 will focus on the interests of the PLM Professional. With this in mind, our agenda will offer a mix of reports and case studies from industry experts, covering technologies, processes, and people. PLM Road Map & PDT 2023 seeks to advance our understanding of the Digital Thread. It will offer insights into where industrial end-user companies are today and how they plan to benefit from the Digital Thread in the future. Presentations will provide ways for attendees to learn from the knowledge and experiences of others and how to shorten the time for return on investment in the Digital Thread.

Agenda topics will seek to answer the following questions:
  • How do we govern the creation and expansion of a Digital Thread?
  • How do we implement a Digital Thread across a heterogenous IT landscape?
  • How do we implement a Digital Thread across an extended community of suppliers and customers?
  • How do we address security issues with a Digital Thread across an extended enterprise?
  • How does the Digital Thread enable sustainability and a circular economy?
  • How does Digital Thread realization impact the management of legacy systems and data?
  • How do we build a resilient Digital Thread?
  • What is the relationship between Digital Thread and Configuration Management?
  • What is the relationship between Digital Thread and Digital Twin?
  • Digital Thread, will AI or Blockchain add value or disrupt?
  • How do we explain the Digital Thread beyond the community of PLM Professionals?

According to CIMdata's President & CEO, Peter Bilello, "2022 marked the return of the PLM Road Map & PDT conference to an in-person event after two years of virtual delivery. The level of enthusiasm from the PLM Economy was substantial. As evidenced by our successfully executed North American event, 2023 continues to build on that momentum, once again delivering valuable content and accessibility to PLM professionals from multiple industries across the globe. This year's theme focuses on the elements that are vital to enabling a successful PLM strategy—equipping the PLM Professional with insight on how to get the most out of the people, processes, and technologies that enable a successful PLM environment."

"Product data is created and consumed everywhere in an enterprise," says Håkan Kårdén, co-founder and Marketing Director, Eurostep Group. "PLM Road Map & PDT 2023 will investigate how this data is created, re-used, shared, and governed in a true end-to-end process, downstream and upstream over the life cycle of products and systems. The right vision and framework, investments in technology, people, and processes, will help us get the Digital Threads in place, piece by piece, addressing innovation, quality, lead times, and cost. Digital Threads should be designed to be robust and resilient yet allow a business to be flexible and agile, a need we have all been made aware of during recent years, a need that will also define the future. It is time to get together again, in person, to discuss, define and deliver to all stakeholders," ends Mr. Kårdén.

For more information about PLM Road Map & PDT, please visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/2023-plm-road-map-pdt-emea.

CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
Plm
Manufacturing
Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
