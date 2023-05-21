Follow on Google News
Announcing PLM Road Map EMEA & PDT Europe 2023
This PLM-focused event will take place in Paris, France in November.
By: CIMdata
PLM Road Map & PDT 2023 will focus on the interests of the PLM Professional. With this in mind, our agenda will offer a mix of reports and case studies from industry experts, covering technologies, processes, and people. PLM Road Map & PDT 2023 seeks to advance our understanding of the Digital Thread. It will offer insights into where industrial end-user companies are today and how they plan to benefit from the Digital Thread in the future. Presentations will provide ways for attendees to learn from the knowledge and experiences of others and how to shorten the time for return on investment in the Digital Thread.
Agenda topics will seek to answer the following questions:
According to CIMdata's President & CEO, Peter Bilello, "2022 marked the return of the PLM Road Map & PDT conference to an in-person event after two years of virtual delivery. The level of enthusiasm from the PLM Economy was substantial. As evidenced by our successfully executed North American event, 2023 continues to build on that momentum, once again delivering valuable content and accessibility to PLM professionals from multiple industries across the globe. This year's theme focuses on the elements that are vital to enabling a successful PLM strategy—equipping the PLM Professional with insight on how to get the most out of the people, processes, and technologies that enable a successful PLM environment."
"Product data is created and consumed everywhere in an enterprise,"
For more information about PLM Road Map & PDT, please visit https://www.cimdata.com/
