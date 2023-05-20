Follow on Google News
GPCA Announces Molina Health Care as Presenting Sponsor for Annual Conference
The Georgia Primary Care Association (GPCA) is proud to announce Molina Health Care as the Presenting Sponsor for the GPCA Annual Conference, scheduled to take place in Savannah, Georgia.
By: GPCA
The GPCA Annual Conference is a premier event that brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, practitioners, and industry leaders from across Georgia to share ideas and discuss the latest developments, trends, and challenges in primary care. The conference aims to advance the provision of affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare services for all Georgians.
Molina Health Care's position as the Presenting Sponsor underscores its steadfast commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Georgia. The company's expertise in managed care and community engagement will provide invaluable insights and resources to attendees throughout the conference.
"We are delighted to announce Molina Health Care as the Presenting Sponsor for the GPCA Annual Conference,"
The GPCA Annual Conference will offer attendees a platform for dynamic discussions, informative sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities with diverse healthcare stakeholders. Attendees will gain unique insights into the latest healthcare policies, innovative practices, and emerging trends shaping the future of primary care in Georgia.
The conference will be September 27-29, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Savannah in Savannah, Georgia. Additional information about the conference, including registration details and agenda, can be found at www.georgiapca.org.
About GPCA
The Georgia Primary Care Association (GPCA - http://www.georgiapca.org) is a leading advocate for high-quality, accessible primary healthcare services in Georgia. Representing a diverse network of health centers and other community-based providers, GPCA strives to ensure that all Georgians have access to comprehensive, culturally competent primary care services. By fostering collaboration, advocacy, and innovation, GPCA empowers its members to deliver exceptional care and improve health outcomes across the state.
About Molina Health Care
Molina Health Care is a prominent managed care company that provides health plans to individuals and families in various states nationwide. With a focus on improving access to quality healthcare, Molina Health Care offers innovative solutions to address the unique healthcare needs of the communities it serves. Molina Health Care's partnership with the GPCA reflects its commitment to supporting primary care and enhancing healthcare services for all Georgians.
Media Contact
LaShun C. Wright
***@gaphc.org
4046592816
End
