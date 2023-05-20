Follow on Google News
SPAT Media, Inc. Announces Partnership with Sterling Select Group LLC
SPAT's Interactive Image Technology Offers New Ways to Monetize Content; Sterling Select Joins SPAT Management Team as Operating Partner
By: SPAT Media, Inc.
"SPAT's technology has the capability to revolutionize the way humans engage with imagery, whether via traditional Web 2.0 screens or via Web3 environments, or even with holograms. No longer will a 'reader' simply view the image and have to peruse the copy to obtain context or leave the site to access content or commerce," says Christopher J. Steele, Managing Partner of Sterling Select.
"Interactivity enables a deep, direct engagement with the viewer, and behind the technology is an adtech / martech ledger allowing for transparent and frictionless sharing of real revenues driven from the image. This could literally disrupt the traditional model, even making banner ads obsolete," said J. Christopher Golden, partner at Sterling Select.
"Sterling Select and their unique program bring tremendous value to SPAT by supporting our executive team as we prepare to scale our game-changing technology,"
SPAT co-founder Ed Brooks added: "SPAT is taking a proven form of social engagement and making it accessible to any creator on any platform, free of the restrictions of walled gardens. We are excited to partner with Sterling Select to help us expand our opportunity while bringing on key development partners at this stage."
ABOUT STERLING SELECT GROUP LLC
Sterling Select Group LLC is a venture development firm associated with Sterling Equities. With deep inroads in real estate, sports, media, entertainment, technology, financial services, supply chain management and security, the breadth of our collective expertise allows us to be responsive to opportunities across the board. Our unique venture development program seeks to unlock the value that comes from combining the strengths of established companies and family offices with that of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As operators, we design and execute creative strategies that result in faster and more productive collaboration for constituents without the reputational or economic exposure typical of traditional venture platforms.
ABOUT SPAT MEDIA, INC.
SPAT has developed a patent-pending technology process that converts images into interactive, commerce-enabled experiences that reside in any digital environment. We provide solutions to help creators, content marketers and editorial outlets drive direct engagement and monetize content in new ways. SPAT delivers context, content and a path to purchase within an image on the page where it resides. Utilizing object segmentation, we capture valuable consumer insights helping customers optimize their content strategy. SPAT's transparent royalty ledger aggregates impression-based and affiliate revenue that is distributed to designated stakeholders in real-time, providing economic empowerment across the creator ecosystem. https://www.spat.media
Media Contact
Matt Hill
CEO
SPAT Media, Inc.
matt@spat.media
