May 2023
National Men In Grief Day May 30,2023

By: The National Widowers' Organization, Inc.
 
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. - May 23, 2023 - PRLog -- Every year over 450,000 men suffer the death of spouse or partner. Even more men must deal with the death of a parent, sibling, child, or a grandchild. For many reasons these men suffer and grieve in isolation and loneliness. "National Men in Grief Day" is designed to raise awareness of this situation.

Men in our culture are expected to be strong, resilient, and able to cope on their own. Society expects them to accept the death of a loved one and move on. We know that often men are left to grieve alone and suffer in silence. The National Widowers' Organization and our Men's Grief Network declared this special day to raise public awareness about a problem which is largely unrecognized and scarcely addressed.

Use this day to think about those men who had a significant person die and how they coped with that death. Everyone knows someone who experienced the death of a spouse/partner, parent, sibling, friend, child, or a grandchild. If you feel they are suffering with their grief in silence reach out and let them know they are not alone.

Here are some suggestions for ways you can support a grieving man:
  • Let him know that you are thinking about him.
  • Call or arrange to visit him; although you won't be able to fix the situation, your  presence is important.
  • Suggest spending part of the day together reminiscing and sharing memories; don't be afraid to talk about the deceased, although it might make him sadder.
  • Offer to accompany him to the cemetery if he wishes.
  • Offer  your gift of presence and listen-listen-listen.

Help and support is there for you and them at the National Widowers' Organization (http://www.nationalwidowers.org/) and The Men's Grief Network (http://www.mensgriefnetwork.org/).

The National Widowers' Organization, a 501c3 nonprofit, was formed in 2009 to help widowers deal with the death of their spouse or life partner and has expanded to understanding and promoting support for men and their families dealing with all forms of grief

Our mission is to support the community of men in grief by raising public awareness, providing education, research, and advocacy. Visit the National Widowers' Organization, website (www.nationalwidowers.org) or Men's Greif Network (www.mensgriefnetwork.org). Contact us by email for more information at info@nationalwidowers.org

