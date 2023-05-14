Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
SmartDreamers: Specialist&Challenger in Recruitment Marketing in Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent Acquisitio
By: SmartDreamers
The Fosway 9-Grid™ is an industry-recognized, independent analysis of the European HR and talent management market. It evaluates vendors based on their potential and performance across various categories, helping organizations make informed decisions when selecting HR and talent management solutions.
SmartDreamers' recognition as a Specialist and Challenger in Recruitment Marketing underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions that revolutionize the way organizations attract and engage talent. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies, SmartDreamers empowers talent acquisition teams to optimize their recruitment processes, enhance candidate experiences, and achieve superior talent acquisition outcomes.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Specialist and Challenger in Recruitment Marketing by Fosway," said Adrian Cernat, CEO of SmartDreamers. "This acknowledgment further validates our efforts to provide our clients with best-in-class recruitment marketing automation software. SmartDreamers is dedicated to transforming the way organizations approach talent acquisition, enabling them to reach and engage high-quality candidates more effectively."
The Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent Acquisition report highlighted SmartDreamers' strengths in several areas, including:
Recruitment Marketing Strategy: SmartDreamers' comprehensive platform allows organizations to develop and implement effective recruitment marketing strategies that enhance employer branding, talent engagement, and candidate conversion.
Career Site Content Management System (CMS): The robust Career Site CMS is a game-changing feature designed to help organizations create, manage, and optimize their career websites for an enhanced candidate experience. With its user-friendly interface and customizable templates, businesses can easily build a career site that reflects their employer brand and showcases their company culture and values.
Candidate Experience: With its innovative automation features, SmartDreamers enables organizations to deliver personalized and engaging experiences throughout the candidate journey, resulting in increased candidate satisfaction and improved recruitment outcomes.
Analytics and Reporting: SmartDreamers' robust analytics and reporting capabilities provide TA teams with actionable insights and data-driven decision-making tools to continuously optimize their recruitment marketing efforts.
"SmartDreamers' recognition as a Specialist and Challenger in Recruitment Marketing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and excellence in talent acquisition," added Cernat. "We will continue to invest in research and development, partnering with our clients to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving recruitment needs."
You can read the entire report here (https://www.fosway.com/
About SmartDreamers
SmartDreamers (https://www.smartdreamers.com) is a leading provider of recruitment marketing software. The company's platform empowers talent acquisition professionals and recruiters to reach, engage, and hire high-quality candidates more effectively. By leveraging advanced automation and data-driven strategies, SmartDreamers helps organizations optimize their talent attraction processes, enhance their employer branding, and improve overall talent acquisition outcomes.
Contact
SmartDreamers
Adrian Cernat, CEO
adrian.cernat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse