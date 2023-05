SmartDreamers: Specialist&Challenger in Recruitment Marketing in Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent Acquisitio

By: SmartDreamers

adrian.cernat@smartdreamers.com

-- [17th May 2023] – SmartDreamers, a leading provider of recruitment marketing automation software, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Specialist and Challenger in Recruitment Marketing in the latest Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent Acquisition report.The Fosway 9-Grid™ is an industry-recognized, independent analysis of the European HR and talent management market. It evaluates vendors based on their potential and performance across various categories, helping organizations make informed decisions when selecting HR and talent management solutions.SmartDreamers' recognition as a Specialist and Challenger in Recruitment Marketing underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions that revolutionize the way organizations attract and engage talent. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies, SmartDreamers empowers talent acquisition teams to optimize their recruitment processes, enhance candidate experiences, and achieve superior talent acquisition outcomes." said Adrian Cernat, CEO of SmartDreamers. "."The Fosway 9-Grid™ Talent Acquisition report highlighted SmartDreamers' strengths in several areas, including:: SmartDreamers' comprehensive platform allows organizations to develop and implement effective recruitment marketing strategies that enhance employer branding, talent engagement, and candidate conversion.: The robust Career Site CMS is a game-changing feature designed to help organizations create, manage, and optimize their career websites for an enhanced candidate experience. With its user-friendly interface and customizable templates, businesses can easily build a career site that reflects their employer brand and showcases their company culture and values.: With its innovative automation features, SmartDreamers enables organizations to deliver personalized and engaging experiences throughout the candidate journey, resulting in increased candidate satisfaction and improved recruitment outcomes.: SmartDreamers' robust analytics and reporting capabilities provide TA teams with actionable insights and data-driven decision-making tools to continuously optimize their recruitment marketing efforts." added Cernat. "You can read the entire report here ( https://www.fosway.com/ wp-content/uploads/ 2023/05/2023- Fo... ).SmartDreamers ( https://www.smartdreamers.com ) is a leading provider of recruitment marketing software. The company's platform empowers talent acquisition professionals and recruiters to reach, engage, and hire high-quality candidates more effectively. By leveraging advanced automation and data-driven strategies, SmartDreamers helps organizations optimize their talent attraction processes, enhance their employer branding, and improve overall talent acquisition outcomes.