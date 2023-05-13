Shadowridge Montessori School Opens in San Diego

New Private Montessori Preschool Offering an Educational Program in North County San Diego

-- The new Shadowridge Montessori School (SMS), a private preschool, primary, and kindergarten that provides early childhood education for children ages 18 months to six years old, is preparing to open its doors in the upscale community of Shadowridge in Vista, California. The school offers a customized educational program that blends classroom and real-world experiences to help children become learners, not just memorizers.The new school's guiding team has deep local experience from its founding of Lifetime Montessori School (LMS) in Santaluz in 2007 and La Jolla Montessori School (LJMS) in La Jolla in 2019. After 16 years of great success with these programs which serve over 320 children aged 18 months through elementary school, and after having been recognized as two of the top Montessori Schools in San Diego, the founders have decided to create a new Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) school called Shadowridge Montessori School. The school is located in North County within the Shadowridge community of San Diego."We are very excited about the opportunity to provide the Shadowridge community with high-quality Montessori methodology and look forward to working with you and your children," said Sandrine Buntin, Director of Shadowridge Montessori School with over 30 years of teaching and administrative experience. "We believe that every child deserves a chance to reach their full potential, and we are committed to providing a nurturing environment where children can learn and grow."Shadowridge Montessori School's program is based on the Maria Montessori philosophy, which emphasizes the importance of child-directed learning and hands-on exploration. The school believes that every child is unique and has their own individual gifts and talents. They celebrate each child's individuality and help them discover how they can best contribute to our world.Shadowridge Montessori School's program is designed to meet the individual needs of each child. Here are some of the benefits of a Montessori education: