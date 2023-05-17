Community Launches Transformative Initiative: The Teen Creative Wellness Project

The Akron, Summit County Ohio, community is proud to announce the launch of an innovative program aimed at empowering and supporting teens through the transformative power of creativity and wellness.

--The project is a collaborative effort between the community and esteemed corporate partners, driven by the shared goal of improving creative wellness for underrepresented teens who need it most. This initiative comes at a critical time when the mental health and well-being of teenagers are facing unprecedented challenges. By harnessing the positive impact of creative wellness, the program aims to address the unique needs of teens and promote mental health awareness within the community.The Teen Creative Wellness Project is made possible through the generous support of our valued sponsors and supporters, including thes, and featured facilitator,Their commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people is instrumental in the success of this program.In its inaugural phase, the program will provide comprehensive wellness programming for 18 teenagers in Summit County. These teenagers will have the opportunity to engage in activities and explore various wellness techniques.The Akron, Summit County Ohio community is fully dedicated to expanding this vital program in the upcoming year. We cordially invite additional community partners, sponsors, and donors to join us in our mission to empower, uplift, and positively impact the lives of these exceptional young individuals.A non-profit helping youth complete their education and successfully transition to employment. Since 1987, Jobs for Ohio's Graduates helps youth with multiple barriers to success complete their education and successfully transition to employment at a livable wage or post-secondary job trainingGlobal leader in creative expression, known for quality art supplies and a commitment to fostering creativity worldwide. Faber-Castell, established in 1761 by the cabinet maker Kaspar Faber (1730-1784), is one of the oldest industrial companies in the world. The company is the world's leading manufacturer of wood-cased pencils with a varied range of products for writing, drawing and creative design, as well as decorative cosmetics.A respected professional organization representing graphic artists and promoting their interests through advocacy, education, and community-building. The Graphic Artists Guild is a guild of graphic designers, illustrators, and photographers and is organized into seven chapters around the United States.A visionary leader and expert in promoting holistic wellness through innovative programs and strategies. Kellie N. Kirksey, PhD, received her doctorate at The Ohio State University in Counselor Education, Psychology and Spanish. She is a licensed clinical counselor and supervisor, a certified rehabilitation counselor, author, yoga instructor (200hr), reiki practitioner, dancing mindfulness facilitator, clinical hypnotherapist, EMDR therapist, expressive art therapist and certified in mind-body medicine.The Kent Area (OH) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, KAC, has a rich legacy of more than 45 years of genuine friendship and dedicated service to Summit, Stark, Portage, and Medina counties in Ohio. The Links, Incorporated, an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946, is one of the nation's oldest and largest volunteer service organizations with over 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.